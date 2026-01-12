Weaving Yarn into Fine Art

12/01/2026

In the world of visual arts, materials are always key to an artist's identity. While oil paint embodies a classical spirit and acrylic reflects modernity, artist Hong Van has chosen a boldly unconventional path: transforming yarn - a material traditionally belonging to the textile industry - into the language of painting.

Artist Nguyen Thi Hong Van established this wool embroidery workshop to support and foster social integration for children with disabilities.

In a small room on Hang Chuoi Street (Hanoi), this woman quietly and diligently works with needles and yarn, weaving pictures that possess a distinct vitality. Few people know that her artistic journey did not begin in a gallery or a studio, but from trips to remote and disadvantaged areas, teaching handicrafts to ethnic minorities and vulnerable people. It was through this process that she found her creative passion for yarn - a soft material that demands absolute meticulousness and patience.

The Hong Van's yarn embroidery studio in her small house on Hang Chuoi Street (Hanoi). Photo: Khanh Long/VNP

According to Hong Van, embroidering pictures with yarn is not merely a technique; it is a journey of meditation. Each piece can take months, sometimes even a year, to complete. “The hardest part is not how to hold the needle, but maintaining absolute concentration so that every stitch is even and soft,” she said. For large-format works, she must themselves. For me, yarn art is not just aesthetics, it is also use thick needles and yarn just a few millimeters thin, work that leaves her hands tired, but her artistic passion helps her create nonetheless.

Hong Van’s yarn paintings are not just a substitute for traditional materials; they open a new aesthetic space. Through cleverly arranged layers of yarn, she creates unique effects. Her paintings of flowers, landscapes, and portraits, realized in yarn, appear vibrant like three dimensional objects - both soft and profound. This very uniqueness has allowed Hong Van’s yarn art to gradually establish its position in contemporary art exhibitions.

A vibrant palette of wool yarn is used to create visually striking and eye-catching artwork.

But for her, art is not just a personal creation. Hong Van also runs free vocational classes for people with disabilities, autism, hearing impairments, and those facing difficult circumstances. In that small space, the yarn becomes a bridge connecting people, bringing joy and a chance to earn a living. Many yarn paintings created by her students have been chosen by businesses and organizations as gifts, providing them with extra income and a greater confidence in life.

Creating yarn art requires absolute concentration to ensure every stitch on the fabric remains even and smooth.

Sharing her motivation, Hong Van said, “When the students achieve something they thought was impossible, I, too, have the belief that art has the power to heal. I do not wish to sell many paintings; I only wish to create stable work so that my students can have faith in themselves. For me, yarn art is not just aesthetics, it is also a profession, a chance at life for many people”.

Currently, her Len Art class has fewer than ten regular students, but the demand for vocational training is growing. Hong Van hopes to receive more support from the community to expand the model, helping more vulnerable individuals learn and work.

During a visit to the studio, Louis, a French student, said, “I am very impressed with the yarn paintings; every small detail is meticulously done. I especially love the paintings of Vietnamese landscapes; they remind me of Da Nang and Sa Pa, places I have visited. It is wonderful to see the nature of Vietnam emerge through these soft threads”.

From a small room in Hanoi, Hong Van is quietly breathing life into yarn, transforming a simple material into a new artistic language - a place where art is not just for viewing, but for sharing and spreading love./.

Story: Ngan Ha Photos: Khanh Long/VNP Translated by Hong Hanh

