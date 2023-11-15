Vung Tau - where the blue sea beckons

15/11/2023

Vung Tau is a diverse tourist city with picturesque landscapes, favorable geographical location, and a mild climate throughout the year. Photo: Le Minh/VNP

One of the most beautiful coastal cities in Vietnam, Vung Tau is considered an attractive tourist destination with its natural beauty.

Stretching over 20km along the coastline and located about 110 km east of Ho Chi Minh City, Vung Tau protrudes from the mainland like a strip of land. The city boasts many clean and beautiful beaches that attract tourists throughout the year.

Bai Sau (Back Beach) is hailed as the most beautiful beach in Vung Tau. It has calm and clear turquoise water, gentle waves, and a harmonious beauty of nature surrounded by ancient casuarina forests, lush green hills, and white sand dunes.

While Bai Sau exudes a gentle beauty, Bai Truoc (Front Beach), also known as Tam Duong Beach, offers a livelier atmosphere. It is situated southwest of Vung Tau, resembling a crescent moon when viewed from above, with Tuong Ky and Tao Phung Mountains forming its ends.

Between Bai Truoc and Bai Sau lies Bai Dua (Pineapple Beach also called Lang Du Beach), a tranquil spot where visitors seek serenity and peace. Sheltered by Nghinh Phong Cape, the beach features a long rocky beach and secluded bathing areas with gentle waves due to minimal winds.

A must-visit area in Vung Tau is Nghinh Phong Cape, the southernmost point of the city, where there are two large bays with the popular beaches, Bai Sau and Bai Dua. The water there is clean and deep, offering a serene and poetic experience compared to the lively Bai Truoc.





Not far from Nghinh Phong Cape is Hon Ba Island, a small island surrounded by crystal-clear water. During low tide, a pathway emerges, connecting Hon Ba to the mainland. On the island, there is a small temple called Mieu Ba, where locals gather during a full moon and the first day of each lunar month to pray for safe and prosperous sea journeys.

Vung Tau also boasts other popular tourist spots such as Piggie Hill, Christ the King Statue, Vung Tau Lighthouse, Bach Dinh Palace, Green Stone Lake, and the Thich Ca Phat Dai Temple.

Vung Tau captivates not only with its pristine and beautiful natural beaches but also with its delicious seafood, friendly locals, and welcoming atmosphere./.

The periods before and after the lunar New Year are an ideal time for a trip to Vung Tau, offering a contrast to the cold winter temperatures in the northern and central regions, with Vung Tau maintaining its mild climate, clear waters, and sunshine. Alternatively, during the scorching days of summer, when the cities are hot and crowded, Vung Tau provides a perfect escape for relaxation, leisure, and exploration.

Story: Thong Hai/VNP

Photos: Le Minh, Thong Hai, Cong Dat/VNP