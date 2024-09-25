Vu Thanh An - The Pride of Vietnamese Fencing

25/09/2024

With a career that includes eight gold medals from five consecutive SEA Games and notable achievements on the Asian stage, Vu Thanh An has firmly established himself as a leading fencer and a source of pride for both Vietnamese and southeast Asian sports.



For years, Vu Thanh An has been recognized as the top fencer in both Vietnam and Southeast Asia, boasting an impressive international medal record that any athlete would dream of. His accomplishments include a gold medal at the U-23 Asian Fencing Championships, eight gold medals from five consecutive SEA Games, two bronze medals at the Asian Games, and a top 15 finish at the 2016 Olympics, among others.

Thanh An outpaced his opponent Srinualnad Voragun from Thailand, successfully defending his gold medal in the men’s sabre individual event at SEA Games 31. .

An raised the national flag after successfully defending his gold medal in the men's individual sabre event at SEA Games 31.

An's exceptional track record, combined with his calm demeanor and striking appearance, has made him a natural choice to carry the flag for the Vietnamese sports delegation at various major events, including the Rio 2016 Olympics, the 2018 Asian Games, and the 29th, 30th, and 31st SEA Games.

An’s journey into fencing, a relatively new sport in Vietnam at the time, began almost by chance. Initially, he saw fencing as a casual hobby. However, after a year of training, he discovered that this sport was his true passion. Reflecting on his early experiences, An recalled the unique sensation that comes with every victory and defeat, a feeling that drew him deeper into the sport.

At 15, like many young athletes, An was eager for success and immediate results. However, when his expectations weren’t met, he considered giving up. This led him to briefly leave the national team. But after some time, his coach invited him back. Recognizing that his passion for fencing still burned brightly, An returned with a more mature mindset, understanding that success takes time and persistence. His growth as an athlete was evident when, at just 19 years old, An defeated a German fencer who had previously won an Olympic bronze medal.