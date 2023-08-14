Vu Gia Luyen - The Tech "Innovator"

In late 2009, Luyen joined the Military Industry - Telecoms Group (Viettel) and had unforgettable experiences in Africa. It was an opportunity he sought voluntarily as a 24-year-old young man. During his work in Africa, Luyen went to remote and challenging provinces in Mozambique, where he learned about the local infrastructure. With his colleagues, Luyen provided the best and most cost-effective telecom services to the local people, contributing to the economic development and improved livelihoods in Mozambique.