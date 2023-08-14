Vu Gia Luyen - The Tech "Innovator"
With passion and daring, Vu Gia Luyen ventured into pioneering new technological solutions in Vietnam and became one of the Top 10 Outstanding Young Faces of Vietnam in 2021 in the business and entrepreneurship field. His technological solutions have contributed to solving many social issues, especially during Vietnam's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since his school days and as a graduate from university, Vu Gia Luyen had the fortunate opportunity to participate in various projects alongside technology experts at major tech corporations like FPT, Viettel, and MP Group. These experiences served as a foundation for a young student like Luyen to learn and gain practical skills.
In late 2009, Luyen joined the Military Industry - Telecoms Group (Viettel) and had unforgettable experiences in Africa. It was an opportunity he sought voluntarily as a 24-year-old young man. During his work in Africa, Luyen went to remote and challenging provinces in Mozambique, where he learned about the local infrastructure. With his colleagues, Luyen provided the best and most cost-effective telecom services to the local people, contributing to the economic development and improved livelihoods in Mozambique.
In October 2015, Luyen made a daring and adventurous decision to leave the safety and stability of one of Vietnam's leading telecom corporations and start his own business. He co-founded the International Technology Solutions Corporation (ITS) with three other partners. Initially, ITS focused on providing telecommunications services and value-added solutions, international Copyright Ring Back Tones (CRBT) and mobile entertainment.
After the success in the telecommunications sector, Vu Gia Luyen and the team at ITS shifted their focus to the technology industry. After nearly four years, they launched new technology products, including Voice Brandname, Voice Biometrics, Callbot virtual assistant, Viet Signature for signature verification, video-based KYC customer authentication, and Smart Sales for sales management.
Currently, ITS holds copyrights for around 30 different technology products, some of which are exclusive in Vietnam, such as Voice Biometrics and KYC. Additionally, Luyen established the Vietnam Brand Development Joint Stock Company (BDS) to support and promote ITS development.
ITS doesn't just serve large enterprises, it also caters to small and medium-sized businesses. With their Smartbot system and AI Smartcall solution, ITS has been chosen as one of the top three digital support platforms for hundreds of such businesses.
Apart from business and technological development, Luyen and his team developed the Callbot virtual assistant system to support the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control in 2021-2022. They made over four million calls to remind, survey, and collect information from people in affected areas.
Vu Gia Luyen holds on to the belief that his mission, derived from his opportunities for learning and innate IT abilities, is to create technological products that enhance work efficiency and optimize time, giving people more time to improve their quality of life./.
CEO Vu Gia Luyen and ITS have received numerous awards and recognitions, including Top 10 Outstanding young entrepreneurs in 2021, the Sao Khue Award 2021, the Smart city Award 2021, the Digital Award for excellent Digital Transformation Products in 2019 and 2021, and a commendation from the Vietnam Youth Union.
Story: Thao Vy Photos: Cong Dat/VNP & Files Translated by Hong Hanh