Vinpearl Land Nam Hoi An - a leisure paradise

Only about 15km from Hoi An, Vinpearl Land Nam Hoi An is a resort paradise as well as a multi-cultural entertainment model after the "all-in-one" idea with a variety of unique and unexpected experiences. Going there, visitors can enjoy themselves after the pandemic in the central region of Vietnam.

The highlight of the complex is the 5-star Vinpearl Resort & Golf Nam Hoi An which is located on the windy shores of Binh Minh beach. In the shape of sails inspired by Mediterranean spirits, the resort is one of the impressive tourist complexes in South Hoi An. Staying in beautiful sea-view villas with a private space, visitors can comfortably immerse themselves in nature, enjoy swimming in the scallop-shaped infinity swimming pool and try many delicious local special dishes or cocktails made by top bartenders. Golf enthusiasts will not be able to miss the opportunity to play on the unique but challenging terrain of the 18-hole golf course set, located among beautiful dunes.

Right next to Vinpearl Resort & Golf Nam Hoi An is the VinWonders Nam Hoi An entertainment complex, an ideal destination for all ages. This is an entertainment complex with an area of over 63,000 square meters, divided into 6 subdivisions including an intersection harbor area, river safari area, water park area, cultural island area, outdoor adventure game zone, and indoor game zone. Visitors can see the unique architecture combined with Eastern and Western culture, go to traditional craft villages, and make beautiful things by themselves. Visitors can also enjoy delicious local delicacies, see top-notch art shows, splash around in an ultra-modern water park, or immerse themselves in the world of movies and modern technology games.

Being a part of VinWonders Nam Hoi An, the River Safari is the first and largest riverside semi-wildlife care and conservation park in Vietnam. In an area of hundreds of hectares, visitors can swim in the river simulating the Amazon river or see many rare birds and animals such as swans, flamingos, kangaroos, antelopes, elephants, lions, sun bears, and Bengal tigers.

Panoramic view of VinWonders NAm Hoi An. Photo:Vinpearl Photo:Vinpearl

As part of the opening, Vinpearl Land Nam Hoi An offers a 3-in-1 experience program called "Night of Returning" combining traditional cultural performances, local food exchanges, and life experiences in wild nature. In addition, Vinpearl will also promote a strategic cooperation program with aviation partners to create a strong "resort - aviation - travel - service" alliance, to give tourists a chance to experience safe and high-class service.

Story: Thanh Hoa - Photos: Thanh Hoa, Hoang Ha, Tat Son & Vinpearl - Translated by Hong Hanh



