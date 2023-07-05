Vinh Hy - One of Four Most Wonderful Bays in Vietnam

05/07/2023

Vinh Hy is a coastal bay situated approximately 42km from the city of Phan Rang - Thap Cham. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

Alongside Ha Long Bay (Quang Ninh), Lan Ha Bay (Hai Phong), and Lang Co Bay (Hue), Vinh Hy Bay in Ninh Thuan province is recognized as one of the four most beautiful bays in Vietnam. As the most famous bay in Ninh Thuan with its stunning and untouched scenery, crystal-clear turquoise water, and delicious fresh seafood, the road leading to Vinh Hy also is considered one of the most wonderful coastal routes in the country.



Located in Vinh Hai commune, Ninh Hai district, Ninh Thuan province, Vinh Hy is a coastal bay situated approximately 42km from the city of Phan Rang - Thap Cham. The bay is surrounded by the majestic Chua Mountain towering at 1,040m above sea level with the southeastern part of the bay facing the vast sea.

It would be a great omission to visit Ninh Thuan without exploring Vinh Hy Bay. Most visitors to this coastal destination begin their journey by admiring the panoramic view of Vinh Hy Bay from a distance. Along the road leading to Vinh Hy, there is a designated rest stop where tourists can take a moment to enjoy the breathtaking scenery. From a bird's-eye view, Vinh Hy Bay looks like a vast and majestic cauldron surrounded by rolling hills with shimmering blue waters. Occasionally, the sight of fishing boats slicing through the water, leaving behind a trail of white foam, adds to the vibrant tapestry of the local fishing village's tranquil yet lively coastal lifestyle.



Currently, there are many accommodation options available for visitors in Vinh Hy, catering to different budgets and offering various services. If visitors wish to stay for multiple days to immerse themselves in the local fishing village life and explore further, it is recommended to choose hotels or homestays right by the bay. There are several activities that shouldn't be missed when visiting Vinh Hy such as swimming in the crystal-clear water, diving to admire the coral reefs, and taking a glass-bottom boat tour to explore the bay. If the tourist group consists of more than 10 people, the cost will be significantly lower, and there will be many exciting experiences such as, engaging in fishing activities, quietly observing coral reefs, and enjoying leisurely photography in the deep sea. Another activity to experience when visiting Vinh Hy is to explore the lives of fishermen in the fishing villages located within the bay and indulge in fresh seafood. Visitors can take a tour of the fishing villages, learning about the daily lives and occupations of the local residents.

On the way to explore Vinh Hy Bay by boat, tourists can stop by the floating houses to enjoy fresh seafood dishes. Photo: Phuc An/VNP

When viewing Vinh Hy from the open sea, one can witness the majestic cliffs and the foaming white waves crashing against them. Among them, the most beautiful spot is the Da Vach cliffs with its impressive vertical rock formations. It has become a sought-after location for many tourists to check-in and take stunning photos. Additionally, from the bay, looking up towards Chua Mountain, there is a prestigious six-star resort named Amanoi Vinh Hy. Nestled amidst the lush foliage and mountainous landscape, this resort was voted as one of the top 33 best new hotels in the word by Condé Nast Traveler.

Moreover, Vinh Hy Bay is conveniently located connecting to several famous tourist destinations in the region. From Vinh Hy, travelers should consider visiting Rai cave, a stunning natural rock formation that extends directly into the sea, located to the south of the bay. Additionally, other attractions such as Thai An vineyard and Nui Chua National Park, both located in Ninh Hai district, are also relatively close to Vinh Hy Bay.





Exploring the lives of the fishermen in the fishing village is a preferred experience for travelers visiting Vinh Hy Bay. Photo: Phuc An/VNP

Story: Son Nghia/VNP Photos: Phuc An, Cong Dat & Files