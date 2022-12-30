VinBus, Beginning a Journey Without Exhaust

First e-bus routes at Vinhomes Ocean Park, Hanoi.

VinBus is known as the first smart electric bus in Vietnam manufactured and assembled by VinFast at its automobile production complex in Hai Phong. VinBus was introduced with the aim of promoting the use of modern civilizedpublic transport and reducing environmental pollution.

The VinBus Ecology Transport Services Limited Liability Company (VinBus) officially launched the first smart e-bus route in Vietnam in the system of public transport in Hanoi on December 2, 2021.

The service has attracted a large number of users thanks to its high quality and doing no harm to the environment. Smart e-buses are the new trend of public passenger transport because of their environmentally friendly operation, using clean fuel and having no emissions causing environmental pollution.

The e-bus has advanced technology with smart and safe features according to VinFast's current strategy of developing smart electric cars.

VinBuses are identified with the colors of green and black. With a battery capacity of 281 kWh, the bus can run between 220 and 260 km on a single charge. It can be fully recharged in just two hours at the VinBus 150 kW charging station network. The car can lift and lower its body which makes it easy to get on and off for the elderly, children, and people with disabilities.

Each bus is equipped with an automated system able to control driving behavior and give warnings about unsafe situations, an on-board public address system, free wifi, USB charging ports, and security cameras. For example, with an AI camera on each bus, when the driver shows signs of drowsiness or distraction, he will be immediately alerted to adjust his behavior, ensuring the bus is operated safely.



Technological factors are emphasized in the operation process of a VinBus. With the IoT system of vehicle management, vehicle schedule, intelligent charging station management in real time, VinBus's technology system supports efficient and safe operation.



For a green, clean city without emissions and noise, VinBus buses use clean energy resources, contributing to improve the city's public transport system. Passengers will be a part of the trend of green, convenient, civilized and environmentally friendly connectivity.



Electric panels are installed on the roofs of the parking areas. This electricity resource is used to charge the buses and if it is not enough, the national grid will be used. VinBus is scheduled to provide 200-300 e-buses/year, first running 15 routes in three localities in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Phu Quoc.

The service quality of the electric buses follows the spirit of Vingroup, which is "serving from the heart". With that spirit, Vinbus brings a different experience to passengers with friendly service, modern technology, a convenient route system and service quality assessment on VinID.

All profits earned from the service will be reinvested in improving facilities and service quality. With the non-profit model, Vinbus contributes to building a civilized and modern public transport system and expanding the service to many provinces and cities so that Vietnamese people can experience high-quality public transport.

The official operation of the smart electric buses is an important milestone, demonstrating the determination of Hanoi and Vingroup’d efforts to contribute to reducing emissions, bringing a better experience to people.

Story: Thao Vy/VNP Photos: Cong Dat & Files Translated by Song An