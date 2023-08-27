Vinapharma: Working Towards Halal Standards

According to Hang, Halal standards are the strictest in the world, even surpassing FDA standards in the US. Muslims have established these standards to demand the cleanest and purest products. Therefore, when a product meets these standards and enters the Middle East market, it will naturally enter other markets like Europe, America, and achieve global exports.



Halal encompasses all the standards in the production process of a product, ranging from farming to factories. For example, for the farm standard, it must meet criteria such as Global GAP or Organic. For factories, they need to attain certifications like GMP, ISO and HACCP.

The "super giant" celery variety, reaching about 1m in height and weighing 1.9-3kg per plant, has met international standards and was successfully grown at Vinapharma-Group's high-tech farms. Photo: Vinapharma’s Files

Vinapharma-Group has embarked on a journey to increase the value of Vietnamese agricultural products through unique quality products. Recently, the "super giant" celery variety, reaching about 1m in height and weighing 1.9-3kg per plant, has met international standards and was successfully grown at Vinapharma-Group's high-tech farms. Pham Quang Truong, CEO of Vinapharma Group, stated that this project was carried out to do research on Green Beauty celery extracts after successfully producing products in the form of a powder and herbal tea.

"With Israeli greenhouse technology and GlobalGAP standards, crops are grown in a stable environment, automatically irrigated 12 times a day, and entirely nurtured with microbial fertilizers. With the current results, Vinapharma Group affirms its pioneering role in applying Israeli technology to enhance the quality of celery plants," Truong expressed.





Vinapharma has now obtained organic farming standards for the "super giant" celery variety and factory standards for producing Green Beauty celery extracts in the form of a powder and herbal tea. Accordingly, Vinapharma-Group is focusing on soluble vegetable and fruit products, as these are suitable for the dietary habits of Muslim consumers who prefer not to consume fresh greens directly. Therefore, soluble vegetables and fruits are considered viable products that meet the consumption habits of Muslims.

Currently, the technology for producing these products is exclusively ordered by Vinapharma-Group from Israeli experts. The company is awaiting Halal certification for these products before exporting them to the Middle East market.

Along with the existing product lines, the successful creation of the "super giant" celery product once again affirms Vinapharma Group's leading position, commitment to product quality, continuous innovation, and most importantly, the application of technology to strengthen the Vietnamese brand. Nguyen Thi Diem Hang stated that the company's goal goes beyond just achieving Halal certification to export products to the Middle East and Halal markets.