Vietnam’s Beauty at Paris Fashion Week 2023

07/09/2023

Tran Phuong Hoa graduated with a degree in Investment Economics from the National Economics University, but her true passion has always been in the fashion industry. At the end of her third year at university, she began her journey by opening a bridal gown design workshop. By 2018, Hoa had transformed into a full-fledged professional fashion designer. In 2022, she was honored with the opportunity to participate in New York Fashion Week, and following her success, she continued to showcase her talents at Paris Fashion Week in 2023.

Fashion designer Tran Phuong Hoa, participating in Paris Fashion Week in France. Photo: Thong Hai/VNP

"The 'Thuong' (Affection) collection was inspired during my time in the United States. Amidst the high-intensity work schedule, unfamiliar cuisine, complex traffic, and different lifestyle, I found myself longing for home, my friends, and the flavors of Vietnamese cuisine. It was this nostalgia that sparked the idea for this collection to convey my love for my homeland, Vietnam," said the designer.

With a strong commitment to sustainable fashion and a focus on utilizing natural, environmentally-friendly materials, Hoa has carefully chosen a variety of fabrics for her creations, including silk, organza, satin, and chiffon.

Throughout the collection, Hoa incorporated draping techniques to add a sense of fluidity and elegance to her pieces. She took special care in handling materials like Swarovski crystals and pearls for embellishments and patterns made from real orchid flowers.

Her wedding gown creations exude a sense of individuality, featuring crop top styles and wide-leg trousers, coupled with flowing A-line skirts made from soft, delicate chiffon fabric.

The use of the renowned My A silk from Tan Chau, An Giang province, in wedding gown fashion is a distinctive and innovative addition to this collection.

With 15 stunning designs showcased on the runway in Paris, the "Thuong" collection has captured the attention of global fashion enthusiasts.

“I will be unveiling my new evening gown collection by September 2023, and it will make its debut at New York Fashion Week in the United States to convey the beauty and tranquility of my homeland,” she said

Story: Ngan Ha Photos: Thong Hai/VNP & Files Translated by Nguyen Tuoi

