Vietnamese Wartime Memories Seen through a French Illustrator

20/05/2024

Through the vibrant illustrations by French artist Pauline Guitton, the comic pages of "Song" (Live) by Hai Anh, a young French - Vietnamese woman depict a tapestry of national historical memories, portraying images of Vietnamese people from wartime to the present day.



The book "Song" with its simple and gentle dialogues by Hai Anh, and illustrations by Pauline Guitton, brings to life a vivid literary work brimming with love for the homeland of Vietnam. Recently, the Kim Dong Publishing House released the book "Song" by the duo Hai Anh and Pauline Guitton. Prior to this, the book was published in France and received significant acclaim. Hai Anh and Pauline Guitton weave into the hearts of readers beautiful moments of connection, offering a wonderful glimpse into the lifestyles of both Vietnam and France. Through this collaboration, they create a heartfelt bridge between the two cultures, evoking a deep sense of nostalgia and appreciation for the shared history and traditions of Vietnam and France.

Through the vibrant illustrations by Pauline Guitton, the comic pages of "Song" (Live) by Hai Anh, depict a tapestry of national historical memories, portraying images of Vietnamese people from wartime to the present day.

Additionally, it sketches out the interactions between mother and child; resistance and peace; and national identity and integration. The book serves as a bridge connecting the past with the present, linking the two cultures of France and Vietnam.

Pauline Guitton is Hai Anh's neighbor in Vietnam, and the two friends were born in 1993. After studying at the Fine Arts School in Caen, Pauline moved to Vietnam to live next door to Hai Anh. During her stay in Vietnam, Pauline discovered many cultural beauties, allowing her to vividly recreate them through her illustrations in the book "Song". Hai Anh chose her friend to illustrate the book from a humanistic and creative perspective that reflects Pauline's unique artistic vision.

Hai Anh said, “I met Pauline when I was ten, and since then, I have always admired her drawings. Pauline has a wonderful energy in illustrating the Vietnamese-French cultural background”.

“Song” tells the story of Viet Linh, Hai Anh's mother, recounting her memories to her daughter of living and working in the revolutionary base during the Vietnamese resistance against the US from 1969-1975. During her seven years in the war zone, Linh befriended revolutionary soldiers, who introduced her to the resistance and filmmaking. Alongside her father and comrades, she lived and worked passionately amidst scarcity, falling bombs, and the roar of airplanes in the sky. Through her efforts of studying and living, Linh became a renowned contemporary director in Vietnam.

The intergenerational stories between mother and daughter in "Song" not only help recreate the history of Vietnam for remembrance but also depict the relationship between a mother and her daughter, along with the desire to understand the roots of a young Vietnamese born and raised abroad.

Reading "Song" with its simple language, gentle style, and captivating illustrations filled with the colors of life, Pauline's beautiful, emotive, and fresh drawings bring readers in, captivating them with each dialogue and detailed illustration.

At a book exchange event for "Song" in Hanoi, the Vietnamese audience listened to the authors and central characters of "Song". Director Viet Linh also attended the event. She was deeply moved when speaking about the duo Hai Anh and Pauline, who elegantly and intimately conveyed the work to the public. "Song" is Viet Anh’s first comic book and also a wonderful work that connects the friendship and cultural love between the two countries, Vietnam and France.

“Song” made its debut in France in early 2023. In a short period thereafter, the book quickly impressed readers in France with 8,000 copies sold. Even before its completion, “Song” received support from the Publishing Support Fund for outstanding Frenchlanguage works - La Scam. In early 2024, surpassing numerous French-language illustrated books, the book won the Prix du Jury oecuménique de la BD 2024 (the Prize of the Ecumenical Jury) award. The book "Song" with the vibrant illustrations by Pauline Guitton.

Story: Bich Van Photos: Thanh Giang/VNP Translated by Nguyen Tuoi