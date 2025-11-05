Vietnamese National Assembly Stands with AIPA to Turn ASEAN’s Vision into reality

05/11/2025

On September 18, 2025, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, within the framework of the 46th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-46), National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man attended the first plenary session. At the session, the chairman delivered a key speech, strongly affirming the message that the Vietnamese NA will continue to stand with AIPA to make ASEAN’s vision and aspirations a reality.

Speaking at the first plenary session, NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man affirmed Vietnam's support for the AIPA-46 General Assembly theme "Parliaments at the Forefront for Inclusive Growth and a Sustainable ASEAN". Chairman Tran Thanh Man emphasized that AIPA, along with its member parliaments, is pioneering the effort to build a future of equal development opportunities and shared prosperity for all ASEAN citizens.

Accompanying ASEAN throughout its development journey, AIPA has made significant contributions by supporting governments in implementing regional cooperation agreements and commitments. It has created a favorable legal environment and ensured that the voices of the people are reflected in ASEAN's decisions.

Given the rapid and complex developments in the global and regional situation, NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man proposed three key priority areas for AIPA to focus on the future to continue promoting the special strengths of parliamentary diplomacy.

Firstly, NA Chairman Man said that AIPA needs to promote its role in fostering more effective regional cooperation, particularly strengthening its role as a bridge, encouraging and creating favorable conditions for social strata and stakeholders to actively contribute to the implementation of the ASEAN Community Vision 2045. It should also lead in building institutions and policies to help regional commitments and agreements to be put into practice, especially in the development of science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation.

Secondly, AIPA should actively contribute to consolidating a stronger social foundation for regional cooperation by encouraging, formulating, and implementing activities that nurture and spread community awareness and identity; enhancing communication, and promoting cooperation in culture, education, tourism, as well as organizing exchange and interaction activities.

Thirdly, AIPA should actively expand and deepen its external relations, thereby helping to consolidate ASEAN’s role as a central hub in the network of regional and global linkages and cooperation.

Emphasizing that 2025 marks many significant anniversaries, including the 30th anniversary of Vietnam's accession to ASEAN and participation in AIPA, Chairman Man affirmed that the Vietnamese NA will continue to stand with AIPA to turn ASEAN’s vision and aspirations into reality, and build an inclusive, sustainable, resilient, innovative, and dynamic Community that truly places people at its center./.

