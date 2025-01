Vietnamese Calligraphy in the Modern Era

Calligraphers demonstrate Vietnamese calligraphy at the Temple of Literature.

In recent years, “Vietnamese script calligraphy” or “Quoc ngu calligraphy” (Latin script) has flourished across the country and become a vibrant movement. It has been printed in books and newspapers, written on calendars, painted on clothes, embroidered on fabrics, and showcased in large and small exhibitions, garnering public interest. Additionally, numerous clubs and calligraphy teaching classes have been established.

The Vietnamese script calligraphy exhibition is combined with a very special lighting effect.

The emergence of modern Vietnamese calligraphy marks a groundbreaking creative development in national art. Culturally, few newly born art forms have garnered as much attention as Vietnamese calligraphy. Its uniqueness lies in inheriting and perpetuating the nation’s longstanding tradition of revering the written word.





Quoc ngu calligraphy originated alongside the creation of the Quoc ngu script. Initially, Quoc ngu was primarily used for administrative documents for education. However, through the relentless creativity of artists, Quoc ngu gradually rose to an artistic level, becoming a medium to express the personal identity, emotions and mindset of the writer.

A calligrapher talks about his works.