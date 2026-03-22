Vietnam's Aspiration for Breakthrough Growth

22/03/2026

In a world profoundly reshaped by pandemics, conflicts, and global inflation, Vietnam has not only maintained stability but also achieved remarkable breakthroughs. The 2021 - 2026 period marks the emergence of a resilient, adaptable economy, fueling a powerful aspiration to rise in a new era of development.

The 2021 - 2026 tenure, spanning the implementation of resolutions from the 13th to the 14th National Party Congress, is regarded as one of the most challenging chapters for the Vietnamese economy. The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted global supply chains, while complex natural disasters, geopolitical tensions, and rising inflation in major economies created an external context defined by unprecedented uncertainty.

The 14th Party Central Committee reaches an absolute consensus in electing General Secretary of the 13th Party Central Committee To Lam as the General Secretary of the 14th Party Central Committee. Photo: VNA

The 14th National Party Congress (January 2026) marks a historic milestone with pivotal decisions guiding the nation into a new era. Photo: VNA

The 14th Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam makes its debut appearance at the 14th National Party Congress. Photo: VNA

In this context, the ability to maintain macroeconomic stability and ensure major balances became the ultimate litmus test for governance.

Average growth in the 2021 - 2025 period reached 6.3% per annum. Notably, 2025 saw a growth rate of 8.02%, placing Vietnam among the world's fastest-growing economies.

The Hai Phong City’s transportation system receives comprehensive and modern investment. Photo: Vu Van Lam



Metro Line 1 elevates the urban transportation landscape of Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: Tran Le Huy

These figures reflect an economy capable of weathering unprecedented "headwinds". Dr. Ho Quoc Tuan, Senior Lecturer at the University of Bristol (UK), noted that 2025 was a clear testament to Vietnam’s adaptability. While many nations faced stagnation and trade tensions, Vietnam maintained export momentum and steady FDI inflows, gradually shifting toward an innovation-based growth model.

Two standout breakthroughs during this period were infrastructure development and the bolstering of international investor confidence. Over 3,000km of expressways and 1,711km of coastal roads were completed, along with critical projects like the 500kV Circuit 3 transmission line and major digital infrastructure. Vietnam’s mobile internet speeds now rank among the global top 20, providing a vital foundation for the digital economy.



The Vietnam Exhibition Center (Hanoi) is designed as a premier destination for national and international political, economic, cultural, and tourism events, driving the growth of Vietnam's modern exhibition economy. Photo: Dinh Hai Ngoc

Economic growth has moved in tandem with social progress. In 2025, Vietnam's Happiness Index ranked 46th globally, up 37 places from 2020. Over 334,000 temporary and dilapidated houses were eliminated, while social housing and support for vulnerable groups were intensified. The multi-dimensional poverty rate fell to 1.3% - the lowest in years.

Looking back at the 2021 - 2026 period as a whole, Vietnam has done more than just weather a crisis; it has solidified macroeconomic stability, elevated its international standing, and bolstered internal resilience. These achievements have laid a firm foundation for the nation’s aspiration to rise in a new era of development.

Entering the 14th National Congress, Vietnam has set even more ambitious goals. For 2026 - 2030, the nation will target an average GDP growth of over 10% per year, with per capita income reaching approximately 8,500 US dollars by 2030. Strategic focus is shifting from mere expansion to high-quality growth, labor productivity, and institutional reform.

Located in Hanoi’s new commercial hub, the headquarters of the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group is a standout architectural landmark in the cityscape. Photo: Nguyen Hong Nhung

THACO Group targets a consolidated revenue of 180 trillion dong (approximately 6.87 billion US dollars) by 2027, with automobile manufacturing as its flagship industry. Photo: Hoang Trung Hieu

HP Vietnam Equipment Company specializes in nutritional products derived from Vietnamese agricultural produce, including fruit powders, green vegetable powders, and cereals. Photo: VNP

The business community has already felt this positive momentum. Nguyen Dang Hien, CEO of Tan Quang Minh Manufacture & Trading Co., Ltd. (Bidrico), observed that current policies are reshaping growth toward "depth," with digital transformation and sustainability as the core axes. He noted that as the private sector is granted more space to thrive, Vietnamese enterprises can enhance their internal strength and add greater value to the nation’s economy.

Tran Van Minh, Vice President and General Secretary of the Hanoi Young Business Association, emphasized, “Solutions to remove bottlenecks for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), improve the business environment, and reduce administrative barriers will play a crucial role in the future consistency between policy and implementation is the deciding factor in maintaining growth momentum”.

With an investment of nearly 13 trillion dong (approximately 493.4 million US dollars), the Dau Tieng Solar Power Plant (Tay Ninh) is the largest solar project in Vietnam and a symbol of sustainable domestic renewable energy development. Photo: Le Tan Phat

From an international perspective, Dr. Valeria Vershinina, Deputy Director of the ASEAN Center at MGIMO University (Russia), remarked that comprehensive reform has elevated Vietnam’s international standing, making it a "magnet" for global capital. She believes Vietnam’s people-centered development and focus on high-quality human resources are strategic pillars to reach high-income status by 2045.

Speaking with VNA, Professor Carl Thayer (UNSW Canberra) highlighted the seamless integration of Politburo Resolutions. He specifically praised Resolution No. 59-NQ/TW on "International Integration in the New Situation," calling it a breakthrough policy that positions international integration as a primary driver for Vietnam’s next stage of development.

After 11 years of growth, the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations has achieved numerous milestones, playing a pivotal role in building Vietnam's forces for United Nations peacekeeping operations. Photo: Nguyen Trung Truc

A ceremony welcoming the 20 millionth international visitor to Vietnam. Photo: Nguyen Anh Dung

These assessments reflect the growing interest of the international community in Vietnam’s development trajectory. Amidst strategic competition and the restructuring of global supply chains, an economy that is stable, flexible, and innovation-oriented will possess a long-term competitive advantage.

The aspiration to rise in this new era is not merely a growth target; it is a vision of national stature. It is a journey to improve people's quality of life, reinforce investor confidence, strengthen self-reliance, and integrate deeply into the global economy.

Despite the challenges ahead, the foundations built over the past years - from macroeconomic stability and connected infrastructure to institutional reform and human resource development,serve as a launchpad for Vietnam to confidently enter a new phase of growth.

The Lantern Festival (Nguyen Tieu) celebrated in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: Ngo Quang Phuc

Within this flow of progress, aspiration is not detached from reality; rather, it is anchored in concrete achievements and strategic decision-making. With the unified resolve of the political system, the business community, and the people, Vietnam is steadily asserting its position as a dynamic, stable, and high-potential nation within the region and on the world stage./.

Story: Thong Thien

Photos: VNP, VNA & Files

Translated by Hong Hanh



