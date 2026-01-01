Vietnam Welcomes 2026 with Joy and Vitality

Brilliant fireworks illuminate the sky over Hoan Kiem Lake in Hanoi, ushering in the New Year 2026. Photo: Le Dong/VNA
Crowds gather around Hoan Kiem Lake to witness the spectacular New Year’s Eve firework display. Photo: Khanh Hoa/VNA
The vibrant New Year atmosphere in Thai Nguyen Province. Photo: Tran Trang/VNA
Cultural performances celebrate the arrival of 2026 in the border commune of Thanh Thuy, Tuyen Quang province. Photo: Duc Tho/VNA
Residents of Quang Ninh take to the streets to welcome the new year. Photo: Thanh Van/VNA
Da Nang kicks off 2026 with the "Light Up the Han River – Run to the Future" night marathon. Photo: Tran Le Lam/VNA
A unique cultural performance rich in ethnic identity welcomes the new year in Lam Dong. Photo: Hung Thinh/VNA
The 2026 Countdown event in Hue draws large crowds to celebrate the final moments of the year. Photo: Van Dung/VNA
Thousands of residents and tourists enjoy a New Year’s arts showcase at April 2nd Square in Nha Trang. Photo: Nguyen Thanh/VNA
Spectators pack the stands at Lam Vien Square in Da Lat for the special "Greeting 2026" gala. Photo: Nguyen Dung/VNA
"The People of Can Tho" dance and music performance rings in the new year. Photo: Nguyen Hang/VNA
The "Tay Ninh Welcomes 2026" arts program, themed "Spring of Aspiration," held at To Quyen Square. Photo: Minh Phu/VNA
A massive gathering in front of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee building to welcome 2026. Photo: Thu Huong/VNA
Crowds flock to the Bach Dang Wharf area to watch the New Year firework display. Photo: Thu Huong/VNA
Capturing cherished memories during the transition from 2025 to 2026. Photo: Hoang Hieu/VNA
International tourists join the New Year festivities in Hanoi. Photo: Hoang Hieu/VNA
Foreign visitors joyfully celebrate the arrival of the new year in the capital. Photo: Hoang Hieu/VNA
In major hubs like Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang, central streets are aglow with lights and banners. Public spaces have been modernized with elegant decorations that remain deeply harmonious with the nation’s cultural identity. Amidst the bustling crowds, one can clearly sense a dynamic and open Vietnam, one that is integrating more deeply than ever into the global community.
Across every region, the atmosphere of New Year 2026 reflects a common thread: community cohesion and a steadfast belief in the future. In the flow of global integration, Vietnam enters the new year with a steady posture - honoring traditional values while proactively opening its doors to new opportunities. This is the image of a country in transition: friendly, rich in identity, and full of hope in the eyes of international friends.