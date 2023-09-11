Vietnam, UK celebrate 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties

11/09/2023

Vietnam and the UK officially established diplomatic relations on September 11, 1973. Over the course of the past 50 years, the relationship has been continually strengthened and developed, especially after the two countries upgraded relations to a Strategic Partnership in September 2010.

After 50 years of cooperation and development, Vietnam and the UK have stood side by side to build bridges of close linkages. The two countries upgraded their relationship to a Strategic Partnership in 2010.

In September 2020, the two sides issued a new Joint Statement on Strategic Partnership with seven priority areas of cooperation and affirmed their goal to raise the relations to a higher level in the next 10 years.

In December 2020, Vietnam and the UK officially signed a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) on the principle of inheriting the Vietnam-EU FTA (EVFTA), creating a framework for comprehensive, long-term and stable economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

With the efforts of generations of leaders and people of the two countries, the Vietnam-UK friendship and cooperation have reaped many fruitful results.





On the sidelines of the COP26 conference on November 2, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland (United Kingdom), Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with Prince Charles Philip Arthur George of the United Kingdom. Photo: Duong Giang/VNA

Chairman of Hanoi People's Committee Nguyen The Thao visited and worked in the capital city of London (September 2015). Photo: Nhu Mai/VNA

On September 15, 2018, the inauguration ceremony of the British University Vietnam (BUV) campus took place in the Ecopark urban area (Van Giang - Hung Yen). This is the first and only university in Vietnam that offers bachelor's degree programs directly from the UK. Photo: VNA



