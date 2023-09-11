Vietnam, UK celebrate 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties
Vietnam and the UK officially established diplomatic relations on September 11, 1973. Over the course of the past 50 years, the relationship has been continually strengthened and developed, especially after the two countries upgraded relations to a Strategic Partnership in September 2010.
After 50 years of cooperation and development, Vietnam and the UK have stood side by side to build bridges of close linkages. The two countries upgraded their relationship to a Strategic Partnership in 2010.
In September 2020, the two sides issued a new Joint Statement on Strategic Partnership with seven priority areas of cooperation and affirmed their goal to raise the relations to a higher level in the next 10 years.
In December 2020, Vietnam and the UK officially signed a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) on the principle of inheriting the Vietnam-EU FTA (EVFTA), creating a framework for comprehensive, long-term and stable economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.
With the efforts of generations of leaders and people of the two countries, the Vietnam-UK friendship and cooperation have reaped many fruitful results.