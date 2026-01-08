Vietnam Solidifies Standing in Global Tourism Landscape
The country boasts over 10,000 recognised monuments, including more than 3,600 national sites and about 130 special national sites. It has also documented over 7,000 pieces of intangible cultural heritage, with more than 500 featured on the national intangible cultural heritage list.
Vietnam is home to nine UNESCO-recognised world natural and cultural heritage elements, 17 in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, and 11 documentary heritage items named in UNESCO's Memory of the World Programme.
Pristine landscapes, rare geological and geomorphological
values, and rich biodiversity have made these areas top Asian destinations,
offering travellers a harmonious blend of nature and inspiring exploration
experiences.
Terraced paddy fields in Ha Giang (now part of Tuyen Quang province) form a tourist magnet. (Photo: VNA)
Phong Nha - Ke Bang is the first transboundary natural heritage site of Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)
Visitors enjoy the tour “Explore ironwood forest – Home of Kong", a tourism product of Quang Binh (now part of Quang Tri province). (Photo: VNA)
Tangible and intangible cultural heritage highlights the
depth of Vietnam’s national identity. Ancient towns and relic complexes such as
Hoi An, the former imperial capital of Hue, and the My Son Sanctuary vividly
reflect the nation’s rich history and cultural exchanges over the centuries.
The bas-reliefs on the Nine Bronze Urns, considered an "encyclopedia" from the Nguyen Dynasty, is recognised as World Documentary Heritage by UNESCO. (Photo: VNA)
Hue’s Nha nhac (royal court music) performance. (Photo: VNA)
International visitors enjoy a Ca tru singing programme in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
Opportunities to elevate Vietnam's tourism brand
Marine activities in Phu Quoc are attractive to tourists. (Photo: VinWonders, VinPearl)
Notably, the Dong Van Karst Plateau in Tuyen Quang province won the title of the World's Leading Regional Cultural Destination for the first time in 2025, highlighting the unique value of the UNESCO Global Geopark and the cultural identity of highland communities.
Moc Chau Plateau in Son La province was listed as the World’s Leading Natural Destination for the third time. With its mild climate and pristine scenery, Moc Chau continues to demonstrate its enduring appeal.
With its mist-shrouded beauty and distinctive French colonial architecture, Tam Dao in Phu Tho province was voted the World’s Leading Town Destination for the fourth time. Meanwhile, Bai Kem beach in Phu Quoc was listed as the World’s Leading Regional Beach.
Many travel, aviation, and accommodation enterprises were also honoured for service quality, underscoring the sector’s comprehensive development and the strong potential for Vietnam’s tourism industry to make even greater breakthroughs in the coming years.
These achievements help further promote Vietnam’s destination image and boost the tourism sector’s competitiveness in the global market
However, awards are not the ultimate goal. The key is to use such honours as a driver for development. With the titles helping pave the way to the world, the sector must continue creating distinctive, modern, and sustainable products to capitalise on its international acclaim
The peaceful and picturesque beauty of the Moc Chau Plateau (Photo: VNA)
Promoting innovation-driven tourism development
To turn opportunities into long-term competitive advantages, Vietnam’s tourism sector is focusing on innovation as a core driver. Instead of exploiting heritage values in the traditional manner, it is adopting new methods, applying technology, developing unique products, and personalising visitor experiences.
In recent years, many localities have moved in this direction. Hanoi has developed nighttime cultural spaces and applied virtual reality to heritage introduction. Hoi An and Hue have continually renewed their offerings through art performances, lighting, and festivals. Meanwhile, northern mountainous areas such as Sa Pa, Moc Chau, and Dong Van have promoted community-based tourism combined with indigenous cultural experiences. These efforts clearly show how heritage is being revitalised into attractive products rather than static sightseeing experiences.
A foreign tourist experiences a day in the life of farmers in Tra Que vegetable village in Hoi An. (Photo: VNA)
However, innovation is only sustainable when paired with professionalism. The tourism sector needs stronger investment in infrastructure, human resources, technology, tourism space planning, transport upgrades, and internationally standardised service ecosystems. Closer collaboration among authorities, businesses, and communities is also essential to create seamless value chains.
With growing competition in the region, creativity is vital for Vietnam to not only hold onto its achievements but also rise as a top heritage tourism destination in Asia, offering visitors a chance to immerse themselves in its culture, explore its natural beauty, and enjoy a Vietnam that blends traditions with modernity, vibrancy, and energy./.