Vietnam Moves Toward Green, Smart, Sustainable Agriculture

24/06/2026

Drones are used to manage banana plantation for export in Gia Lai Province. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

Issued by the Politburo on December 22, 2024, Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on the development of science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation has created a major driving force for modernizing Vietnam’s agriculture.

After decades of development, Vietnam has transformed from a food-deficient country into one of the world’s leading exporters of agro-forestry and fishery products. Agriculture remains a pillar of the national economy as the country ranks second in Southeast Asia and 15th globally in agricultural export.

A quality seedling farm operated by the Red Pine Company in Gia Lai Province. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

Behind these achievements, however, lies the challenge of increasing added value. Output value per farmer remains relatively low, at under 1,000 US dollars.

Resolution No. 57 is seen as a key solution to these issues, promoting a shift from a research-driven to marketdriven approach that places businesses and farmers at the center of the innovation.

- The laboratory for breeding quality crop varieties at the Central Highlands Agro-Forestry Scientific and Technical Institute. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

Fresh flowers for export are labeled with QR codes for traceability. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

This spirit was emphasized by General Secretary To Lam during the ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the Agriculture and Environment sector on November 12, 2025 where he stressed that science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, and data must become the key drivers of agricultural development, integrated into every stage of production, from growing, biotechnology, and automation to traceability, logistics, and digital commerce. He also called for stronger links among scientists, businesses, cooperatives, and farmers, emphasizing that agricultural extension must stay closely connected to reality rather than just on slogans.

This transformation has already given rise to a new generation of “digital farmers”, including engineer Ho Quang Cua, the creator of the ST24 and ST25 rice varieties; Chu Van Sam who annually earns 1.2 billion dong (nearly 50,000 US dollars) from dairy farming, and Nguyen Chi Linh with shrimp farming generating up to 90 billion dong (3.5 million US dollars)/ year.

A shrimp processing line for export at Minh Phu Seafood Group in Ca Mau Province. Photo: Vu Sinh/VNA

Students from the Faculty of Fisheries, Vietnam National University of Agriculture, operate AI- and IoT-integrated equipment to analyze plankton in aquatic environments. Photo: Le Dong/VNA

At the same time, agricultural startups led by young people are gaining momentum. In 2025, many projects applied artificial intelligence to forecast crop diseases, manage farms through sensor systems, develop circular livestock raising models, and analyze big data in agriculture. Farmers today rely on not only experience, but also real-time data such as humidity, temperature, and nutrient levels displayed on smartphones.

At the Nha Ho Cotton Research and Agricultural Development Institute, researchers have applied IoT technology to regulate greenhouse microclimates. Precision irrigation systems combined with automated nutrient delivery help crops receive the right amount of water and nutrition, reducing waste and minimizing environmental pollution.

Another major breakthrough is product traceability. The digitalization of land, forest, and planting-area data allows international consumers to trace Vietnamese agricultural products from cultivation to processing. This transparency is essential for Vietnamese farm exports to meet the standards of finicky markets

Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW is expected to create a turning point for Vietnam’s agriculture in the digital era. By promoting innovation, advancing science and technology, and fostering a new generation of “digital farmers,” it paves the way for greener, smarter, and more sustainable agriculture.



Australian agricultural experts on a field visit to evaluate specialty coffee farming models in Dak Lak Province. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

Gia Lai is accelerating the planning of high-tech agricultural production zones to support export-oriented farming development. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

Ca Mau is currently Vietnam’s largest shrimp-farming province, with more than 424,000ha of shrimp ponds, accounting for about 40% of the country’s total shrimp-farming area. Annual output is estimated at 566,000 tons, generating export revenue of around 2.3 billion US dollars, nearly half of Vietnam’s total shrimp export value. Photo: Vu Sinh/VNA

The implementation of Resolution No. 57 shows that when thinking is renewed, bottlenecks are removed, and technology is transferred to farmers, Vietnam’s agriculture is well positioned for a breakthrough toward a modern, green, and sustainable future.



Story: Thanh Hoa Photos: Thanh Hoa/VNP & VNA

