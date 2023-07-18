Vietnam Leaves No One behind

The fact that Vietnam was selected as one of the 14 members of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2014-2016 and 2023-2025 tenures with a high number of votes has affirmed Vietnam’s responsibility and achievements in promoting and ensuring human rights on a global scale. The election result also shows Vietnam’s active participation in the UNHRC’s activities which has won the acknowledgement, trust and appreciation of the international community. Although the country has undergone many wars with prolonged consequences, causing socio-economic deprivation, the Party, State and Government of Vietnam has continuously made efforts to fulfill their commitments of "Leave no one behind" and to build a peaceful - prosperous - happy country.



Human Rights - Vivid Facts of Vietnam

Although nearly 10 years have passed since the revised Civil Code in 2015 officially recognized transgender rights, Vu Hoang Mai Chau who leads the Vietnam Network of Transgender People still remembers clearly her indescribable joy about that "historical moment". At that time, Vietnam was the 62nd country in the world and the 11th in Asia to recognize the right to gender reassignment for those who were born with defects of genitals.

Since then, the rights of Vu Hoang Mai Chau and other transgender people in Vietnam are recognized by the law and their dignity and human rights are respected. They no longer experience widespread prejudice, discrimination or other stigmas, so that they can confidently live and make useful contributions to society.





(Caitlin Wiesen, former chief resident representative of the UNDevelopment Program (UNDP) in Vietnam)

Nguyen Thi Chan couldn't hide her emotions when remembering the day of March 8, 2019 when people with HIV/AIDS (Human Immunodeficiency Virus and Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome) nationwide were officially allowed to begin antiretroviral therapy (ART) from the Health Insurance Fund for their treatment. With the issuance of this policy, Vietnam at that time became the only country mobilizing domestic resources through health insurance to pay for HIV/AIDS treatment services. As a result, HIV/AIDS infected people can now easily access ARV for treatment at 188 treatment facilities across 63 provinces and cities in the country.



According to the Law on Health Insurance, people with HIV/AIDS are provided favorable conditions to receive health insurance to have the same medical examination and treatment policy as other people, thereby reducing the burden of payment for patients, their families and society.