Vietnam Leaves No One behind
The fact that Vietnam was selected as one of the 14 members of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2014-2016 and 2023-2025 tenures with a high number of votes has affirmed Vietnam’s responsibility and achievements in promoting and ensuring human rights on a global scale. The election result also shows Vietnam’s active participation in the UNHRC’s activities which has won the acknowledgement, trust and appreciation of the international community. Although the country has undergone many wars with prolonged consequences, causing socio-economic deprivation, the Party, State and Government of Vietnam has continuously made efforts to fulfill their commitments of "Leave no one behind" and to build a peaceful - prosperous - happy country.
Human Rights - Vivid Facts of Vietnam
Although nearly 10 years have passed since the revised Civil Code in 2015 officially recognized transgender rights, Vu Hoang Mai Chau who leads the Vietnam Network of Transgender People still remembers clearly her indescribable joy about that "historical moment". At that time, Vietnam was the 62nd country in the world and the 11th in Asia to recognize the right to gender reassignment for those who were born with defects of genitals.
Since then, the rights of Vu Hoang Mai Chau and other transgender people in Vietnam are recognized by the law and their dignity and human rights are respected. They no longer experience widespread prejudice, discrimination or other stigmas, so that they can confidently live and make useful contributions to society.
“What I am impressed with, among the many achievements and progress by Vietnam when compared to other countries in the region is the nation’s poverty alleviation efforts. Extreme poverty in Vietnam fell from a peak of about 40% in the 1990s to less than 5% in 2020. It is an extraordinary change”.(Caitlin Wiesen, former chief resident representative of the UN
Development Program (UNDP) in Vietnam)
Nguyen Thi Chan couldn't hide her emotions when remembering the day of March 8, 2019 when people with HIV/AIDS (Human Immunodeficiency Virus and Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome) nationwide were officially allowed to begin antiretroviral therapy (ART) from the Health Insurance Fund for their treatment. With the issuance of this policy, Vietnam at that time became the only country mobilizing domestic resources through health insurance to pay for HIV/AIDS treatment services. As a result, HIV/AIDS infected people can now easily access ARV for treatment at 188 treatment facilities across 63 provinces and cities in the country.
According to the Law on Health Insurance, people with HIV/AIDS are provided favorable conditions to receive health insurance to have the same medical examination and treatment policy as other people, thereby reducing the burden of payment for patients, their families and society.
According to Dr. Khuat Thu Hong, Director of the Institute for Social Development Studies (ISDS), the Law on Prevention and Control of Human Immunodeficiency Virus and Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS) approved in 2006 affirmed people living with HIV have to be treated equally.
The law also prohibits any form of discrimination against people living with HIV. The Law on People with Disabilities 2010 also prohibits any acts of disgrace and discrimination against people with disabilities and has many legal provisions creating equal conditions for the disabled to work and contribute to society.
"These are progressive changes in the legal and policy framework which reveals the fact that the Vietnamese Government continues to boost policies reforms to support disadvantaged groups," emphasized Khuat Thu Hong.
These facts emphasize that ensuring human rights in Vietnam has always of great importance. That is not to mention many guidelines and policies issued by the Party and State in a timely and effective manner to improve all aspects of economic, cultural, social, educational, and medical life for everyone, especially the disadvantaged, the poor and ethnic minorities in remote areas who still face many difficulties
Considering Human Rights as a Self-Motivated Goal to Strive For
When the COVID-19 epidemic broke out globally, the story of Vietnamese doctors saving the life of a British pilot with COVID-19 was praised as a miracle in many international newspapers. BBC quoted English patient Stephen Cameron from his hospital bed in Vietnam, saying that if he had been almost anywhere else on the planet, he would be dead. They would have flicked the switch after 30 days. He was very humbled by how he had been taken into the hearts of the Vietnamese people. Most of all he was grateful for the single-mindedness of the doctors in not wanting him to die on their watch.
According to Dr. Cao Duc Thai, former Director of the Institute for Human Rights Research, Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Public Administration, this is evidence that the State and people of Vietnam not only make efforts to ensure human rights, but also have the spirit of humanity, tolerance, and love for all people
Vietnam’s desire to become a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council aims to accomplish three goals. First, Vietnam wants to affirm the implementation of human rights. Second, Vietnam wants to spread its values. Third, Vietnam wants to show its new awareness of human rights to the values in the current era.
In its foreign policy, Vietnam wants to make friends with all countries, regardless of socio-political regimes and development levels, in order to approach common values and global progressive values. The fact that Vietnam has become a member of the Human Rights Council means the formation of a mechanism and ideology to ensure human rights in Vietnam. In terms of documents, Vietnam has a full range of international documents on human rights. Vietnam has established a mechanism that includes both laws and agencies and organizations.
"Vietnam is an important partner of the United Nations and has made many substantial and effective contributions to UN peacekeeping operations. This good relationship needs to be further strengthened in the future to promote peace, sustainable development and human rights in the world," said United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
In 2022, Vietnam is recognized as one of the 10 best-performing countries globally in implementing the United Nations' goals on gender equality and women's and girls' empowerment.
Jean-Pierre Archambault, former General Secretary of the France-Vietnam Friendship Association (AAFV) said: "Ensuring good human rights is one of the main achievements of the Doi moi (Renewal) process in Vietnam, with the positive results achieved in the field of human rights being undeniable”.
According to Dr. Cao Duc Thai, Vietnam has gained remarkable results on human rights thanks to the change of thought about this issue as well as foreign affairs and international integration. Vietnam's new perception is to consider human rights as a self-motivated goal to strive for, linking human rights with the values of the current era which are the spirit of humanity, tolerance and love for people./.
