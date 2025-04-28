Vietnam is one, the Vietnamese people are one: Party chief

The Politburo, the Secretariat, and the Central Military Commission of the Party held a meeting in November 1974 and decided to launch the Spring 1975 General Offensive and Uprising. Photo: VNA A tank enters the Independence Palace at noon on April 30, 1975. Photo: Mai Huong/VNA

Soldier Bui Quang Than (holding the flag, front) followed by three soldiers of the Army Corps 2 – Hương Giang Corps enters and plants the flag on the roof of the Presidential Palace of the Republic of Viet Nam at 11:30 am on April 30, 1975. Photo: Vu Tao/VNA

The victory was the result of the Vietnamese people's unwavering determination to build a unified nation that could never be divided by any force.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam has described the victory on April 30, 1975 as a shining symbol of revolutionary heroism, the will for independence, resilience, and the strength of the great national unity.

In his recent article, titled “Vietnam is one, the Vietnamese people are one,” the Party chief stressed that the victory was the result of the Vietnamese people's unwavering determination to build a unified nation that could never be divided by any force.

The following is a translation of his article.

Vietnam is one, the Vietnamese people are one

To Lam, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee

The moment the liberation flag flew atop the Independence Palace at noon on April 30, 1975, became a monumental event in the nation’s history — marking the complete liberation of the South and national reunification. It was not only a great victory for the Vietnamese people in their arduous struggle against the US, but also a shining symbol of revolutionary heroism, the will for independence, resilience, and the strength of the great national unity.

The aspiration for a peaceful, unified, and independent Vietnam has been a sacred flame, forging the national spirit throughout thousands of years. From the time of the Hung Kings founding the nation to the present day, through numerous struggles to defend the country, patriotism and national spirit have remained the lodestar running through the nation’s history. Under the leadership of the Party and President Ho Chi Minh, this aspiration has been an incomparable spiritual force, inspiring the people across all walks of life to unite as one, overcoming every hardship and challenge to reclaim independence in 1945, expel colonialists in 1954, and reunify the country in 1975.





General Van Tien Dung (seated, far left) with fellow commanders of the Ho Chi Minh Campaign in 1975. Photo: VNA The people of Saigon gathered for a rally to welcome the newly established City Military Administration Committee on May 7, 1975. Photo: Minh Loc/VNA

The victory of a heroic nation





The victory on April 30, 1975, not only marked the end of the longest and fiercest war in the modern Vietnamese history, but also became a brilliant milestone in the journey of national construction and defence. It was a victory of belief, the aspiration for independence, freedom, and national reunification; a victory of the strength of the great national unity under the wise leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam; a victory of the truth that “Nothing is more precious than independence and freedom” and of the enduring patriotism, fighting spirit, and the eternal indomitable will of the Vietnamese people, along with progressive forces and peace-loving people worldwide.

The April 30, 1975 victory was the result of the Vietnamese people's unwavering determination to build a unified nation that could never be divided by any force. President Ho Chi Minh – the genius leader of the nation – affirmed the eternal truth: “Vietnam is one, the Vietnamese people are one. Rivers may run dry, mountains may erode, but this truth shall never change”.

His words were not only a sacred declaration of sovereignty and territorial integrity, but also a guiding light and a source of inspiration, providing strength to all generations of the Vietnamese people throughout the years of harsh and brutal warfare. The victory on April 30, 1975 stands as a living testament to the era’s philosophy: “Nothing is more precious than independence and freedom”.

The victory was not only a military triumph but also a crystallisation of the wisdom, mettle, and burning aspiration for lasting peace and the right to self-determination of a nation once colonised, divided, and oppressed. As Party General Secretary Le Duan once said “That victory belonged not to any one individual, but to the entire Vietnamese people.” And as poet To Huu wrote, “No pain belongs to just one person/ This triumph belongs to all of humanity”.

The Great Spring 1975 Victory also left a powerful mark on the international stage, giving strong momentum to national liberation movements across Asia, Africa and Latin America. It encouraged nations to rise up against neo-colonialism and reclaim their right to freedom and independence. It was a triumph of justice over tyranny, an affirmation to the international community that even a small nation, armed with a just cause, unity, and unyielding will, and with the wholehearted support of international friends, progressive forces, and peace-loving people around the world, can defeat powers many times stronger.



President Ho Chi Minh working at Viet Bac during the resistance against French colonialism. Photo/VNA

The will and aspiration for national reunification





Throughout 30 years of protracted resistance wars against colonialists and imperialists (1945–1975), the Vietnamese people endured immense hardships, sacrifices, and losses, yet their will for an independent and unified Vietnam was never shaken.

In his call on National Day, September 2, 1955, President Ho Chi Minh affirmed: “Vietnam will certainly be reunified, as our country is an indivisible whole, and no one can divide it.” In a letter to all Vietnamese people in 1956, he wrote: “Reunifying the nation is the lifeline of our people.” During the most intense and brutal phase of the anti-US resistance war, on July 17, 1966, he firmly declared: “The war may last five years, 10 years, 20 years, or even longer. Hanoi, Hai Phong, and some cities and factories may be devastated. But the Vietnamese people will never be afraid! Nothing is more precious than independence and freedom. When victory comes, our people will rebuild our country, stronger and more beautiful than ever before.” And indeed, under the leadership of President Ho Chi Minh and our Party, the Vietnamese army and people overcame countless difficulties, step by step defeating modern warfare strategies, with unwavering faith in the power of justice and the spirit of national independence.

President Ho Chi Minh's "Vietnam is one, the Vietnamese people are one" declaration is not only a truth and a strategic direction but also a command from the heart of the entire nation. Amid the flames of war, these words became a tremendous source of strength, inspiring millions of Vietnamese to step onto the battlefield with the resolve of "sacrificing for the country to survive". His words were a sacred call, a symbol of unwavering determination to overcome all pain and hardship, in order to gain independence and freedom for the nation, reunify the country, and bring prosperity and happiness to the people.

For more than 30 years of resistance and nation-building, millions of the nation’s brave sons and daughters fought valiantly and sacrificed their lives. Countless families lost loved ones, villages and cities were devastated, and generations of young people had to set aside their dreams of education and future ambitions to take up arms to protect the Fatherland, swearing that “we shall not return until the enemy is defeated.” Mothers bid farewell to their sons, wives to their husbands, sending them off to the battlefield, unsure if they would ever return. Children grew up amidst bombardment, learning to read in underground shelters, eating corn, sweet potatoes, and cassava instead of rice. Countless soldiers, youth volunteers, and frontline conscripted labourers perished across the S-shaped land, from the special forces who fought within enemy lines to the militia and guerrilla fighters in villages, and the liberation soldiers who crossed the Ben Hai River and the Truong Son mountain range. All of them carried a strong belief: the Vietnamese people would reclaim the right to own the country, and the North and South would inevitably reunite as one.

The victory of April 30, 1975 was the achievement crystallised from the ideals and iron will of a nation who would never be subjdued, the blood and sacrifice of millions of Vietnamese people, the love of the homeland, mettle and confidence in victory, and determination to never retreat.

A full half-century has passed since the day our country was reunified, the resonance of that triumphant moment still echoes in the soul of the Vietnamese nation. On this momentous anniversary, we respectfully commemorate our beloved President Ho Chi Minh, the genius leader of our Party and people, the great teacher of the Vietnamese revolution, the hero of national liberation, a world cultural celebrity, and an outstanding soldier of the international communist movement, and the person who laid the ideological foundation for the cause of national liberation and unification. We express our gratitude to and remember the Party's predecessors, heroic martyrs, intellectuals, compatriots and soldiers in every region of the Fatherland who bravely fought and sacrificed their lives for that noble ideal. Today and future generations of the Vietnamese people will forever bear in mind the great contributions and sacrifices for national independence, for the people's happiness and prosperity, and for the enduring prosperity and development of our nation.

We express our profound gratitude to international friends – progressive forces, fraternal socialist countries, humanitarian organisations, and peace-loving people around the world – who accompanied and supported Vietnam throughout years of struggle for national liberation, as well as in post-war nation reconstruction and development. These sincere, wholehearted and selfless sentiments and support will forever be treasured and cherished by and etched in the hearts of the Vietnamese people.

The longest railway line in Vietnam is the North-South railway, which begins in the capital Hanoi and ends in Ho Chi Minh City, covering a total distance of 1,726 kilometers. Photo: VNP Half a century of recovery, healing, and development



For over a century, the Vietnamese people have gone through epic historical chapters, enduring countless pains and losses under colonial and feudal oppression, particularly during two fierce wars spanning more than three decades. War not only claimed millions of lives but also left profound physical, mental, economic, social, and environmental scars that continue to affect generations born after the gunfire ceased. There is no land in Vietnam that is free from pain; there is no family that has not suffered losses, and to this day, we are still dealing with the consequences of war, unexploded ordnance, and Agent Orange.

But time, compassion, and forgiveness have helped our people gradually overcome pain, heal wounds, put the past behind us, respect differences, and look towards the future. After 50 years of national reunification, we now have enough mettle, confidence, pride, and tolerance to transcend our pain and look forward together so that the past war is no longer a divide between people of the same Lac Hong bloodline.

On that journey of development, the policy of national reconciliation has consistently been identified by the Party and State as a long-term strategic choice and a pillar of the great national unity bloc. We understand the historical causes that led to war – from external intervention and division to schemes undermining solidarity and sowing hatred for political gain. But we also understand that all Vietnamese people - whether at home or abroad, regardless of which side they once stood on in history - share the same roots, language, and love for their homeland.

Over the past years, during my working trips across nearly all continents, I have had many opportunities to meet thousands of Vietnamese living overseas – from young intellectuals establishing their careers in Europe, America, Asia, and Oceania to successful entrepreneurs, renowned artists, and ordinary workers in "new lands," including many who were formerly on "the other side." Each meeting left a profound impression on me: despite potential differences in political views, historical experiences, or living conditions, they all carry national pride, are Vietnamese people, and have a deep nostalgia for the homeland.

I witnessed many moving reunions between Vietnamese veterans and American veterans – people who once stood on opposite sides of the battlefield and once held guns against each other, but are now able to shake hands, talk, and share with each other with sincere understanding and without lingering inferiority. Today, Vietnam and the US – former enemies – have become comprehensive strategic partners, cooperating for peace, for the benefit of both nations' people, and for regional security and stability. There is no reason for the Vietnamese people – sharing the same bloodline, all children of Mother Au Co, always yearning for a unified and prosperous country – to continue carrying hatred, division, and separation in their hearts.

National reconciliation does not mean forgetting the history or erasing differences, but accepting different perspectives in tolerance and respect, to work towards a greater goal: building a peaceful, unified, powerful, civilised, and prosperous Vietnam, so future generations will never have to witness war, separation, hatred, and loss as our ancestors did.

We believe that all Vietnamese – regardless of where they live or what their past may be – can join hands and contribute to building a bright future for our nation. The Party and State consistently open arms, value all contributions, and listen to all constructive and united voices from overseas Vietnamese communities – those who help connect Vietnam with the world.

We cannot rewrite history, but we can shape up our future. The past is to remember, to be grateful for, and to learn lessons from. The future is for building, creating, and developing together. That is the honorable promise of today's generation to those who laid down their lives, as well as the common aspiration of a nation that has endured great suffering, yet has never been defeated.

Fifty years ago, the Vietnamese people wrote a brilliant epic with iron will and unwavering courage – a symphony of will, determination, unity, and peace. Half a century later, they continue to write a new epic – a symphony of innovation, integration, development, and the powerful will to rise strongly in the 21st century. In the past, no genuine Vietnamese wanted their country to be divided. Today, certainly no genuine Vietnamese do not wish for their country to grow stronger and more prosperously, standing shoulder to shoulder with great powers across the five continents.