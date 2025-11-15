Vietnam Intensifies Push to Lift the European Commission’s Yellow Card

15/11/2025

With strong political resolve and unified action across the entire system, and the concerted efforts of businesses and fishermen, Vietnam is taking decisive actions to lift the European Commission (EC)’s yellow card, reinforcing its position as a responsible fishing and seafood-producing nation.



When the European Commission issued a yellow card warning in October 2017, it underscored the urgent need for Vietnam to reinforce its fisheries management system and address illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing. Without timely and effective reforms, Vietnam faced the possibility of losing access to the EU - one of its most critical seafood export markets.

Before 2017, the EU accounted for 30–35% of Vietnam’s seafood exports. After the yellow card was imposed, that share dropped sharply, falling to just 9–10% by 2024, resulting in significant losses for the industry and exporters.

Aware of the pressure and broader implications of the EC’s warning, the Vietnamese government has demonstrated firm political resolve in tackling IUU fishing. At successive meetings of the National Steering Committee on IUU fishing, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh underscored, “Our goal remains unchanged in the fight against IUU fishing and in lifting the EC’s yellow card. This is something that must be done. It cannot be delayed. We must succeed because it concerns the nation’s honor and the credibility of the Party and the State.”

Building on this foundation, Vietnam has reviewed, amended, and strengthened its legal framework for fisheries management to ensure compliance with international standards. The 2017 Fisheries Law, which introduced several new provisions, has established a solid legal basis for monitoring, managing, and enforcing regulations in the sector.



Vam Lang Border Guard Station promotes IUU prevention and presents national flags to captains and fishermen. Photo: Cong Tri/VNA

Dr. Nguyen Chu Hoi, Standing Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fisheries Society, noted, “Codifying IUU regulations into law was a timely move, providing sufficiently strong sanctions to deter violations.”

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, by the end of October 2025, Vietnam had registered and updated information for 79,800 of 79,941 fishing vessels - equivalent to 99.8% on the national fisheries database (VNFishbase). More than 99% of vessels 15m or longer are now equipped with vessel monitoring systems (VMS).

VMS technology allows authorities to track vessel positions and movements in real time, enabling the rapid detection of potential violations. Meanwhile, VNFishbase is continually being expanded to integrate data on vessel registration, fishing licenses, logbooks, and catch certifications, while linking information in ministries, agencies, and local authorities.

Since 2017, Vietnam has also implemented an electronic reporting system, including e-logbooks for fishing, purchasing, and transshipment, as well as an electronic catch documentation and traceability system (eCDT), at all fishing ports nationwide.

“We are working to ensure that all fishing vessels 15 meters or longer complete the required declarations on the eCDT system when departing and arriving at port,” said Vu Duyen Hai, Deputy Director of the Directorate of Fisheries.



Strict penalties have also been enforced to address IUU violations. According to the Ministry of Public Security, as of October 27, 2025, authorities had initiated criminal proceedings in 84 cases involving 130 defendants connected to illegal fishing activities. These measures have led to significant improvements in the fishermen’s compliance.

Fisherman Pham Ngoc Tam, owner of vessel TH 91434-TS in Sam Son, Thanh Hoa Province, said, “Fishing used to be more relaxed, with fewer rules. Now, the IUU regulations are stricter, but they also help us manage our catch and better understand our fishing grounds. Most importantly, following the rules ensures our products can be exported and that we can continue fishing sustainably. My crew and I are committed to doing things right, for the future of our industry.”

The progress is evident, during the week of October 28 to November 4, 2025, the latest report shows that no Vietnamese fishing vessels were penalized for violations in foreign waters.

Lifting the EC’s yellow card would not only deliver immediate economic benefits but also highlight the growing maturity of Vietnam’s seafood industry as it moves toward greater transparency, sustainability, and accountability.



The journey continues, but with the progress achieved so far, Vietnam is making steady strides, reinforcing its credibility on the global market as a dynamic coastal nation committed to international law and a green, sustainable development path.



Story: Thong Thien Photos: VNP & VNA Translated by Nguyen Tuoi