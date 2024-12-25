Vietnam and France Collaborate to Tell the Tale of “Once Upon a Time”

The play “Once Upon a Time” is a French-Vietnamese theatrical production adapted from Vietnam’s age-old folk legends and myths. Directed by French director Quentin Delorme, the production features the collaboration between Vietnamese and French artists, blending two languages, two cultures, aesthetic trends, and historical and contemporary references.

Motivated by the idea of creating a form of popular theater that offers cultural and educational access for everyone, Quentin Delorme aims to take the audience on a magical and extraordinary journey through “Once Upon a Time”. This theatrical work is accessible to all ages thanks to its innovative, diverse, and unique forms of expression combined with an approachable style of staging and choreography.

“By recreating the legends of Au Co, the formation of West Lake or Thach Mon Mountain, I aspire to guide the audience back to the roots of a richer, more communal, and more humanistic culture. Through these three foundational tales of Vietnamese culture, I also wish to highlight the striking similarities between Vietnamese culture and other cultures worldwide. Folklore is a medium capable of fostering connection, embodying universality, and enduring through time. I believe that these are epic, magical, and marvelous tools to create a more universal culture,” director Quentin Delorme said.

“Once Upon a Time” primarily draws inspiration from three Vietnamese folk legends adapted into theatrical stories, containing “The Heavenly Pillar” - a legend of origins, “The Dragon and the Fairy” - a tale of the Vietnamese people’s ancestry, and “The Legend of Betel and Areca” which illustrate the fundamental bond between humans and nature. Together, these three legends form a vibrant production, with each story unfolding and interweaving harmoniously through a blend of imagination, the supernatural, and realism.

Set in a poetic universe where the essence of life retains its profound meaning, “Once Upon a Time” takes the audience on a journey to explore a thriving culture through representations of dragons, deities, spirits, demons and mythical creatures.

At a time when society faces the rise of individualism, consumerism, and the invasion of technology, artistic creations rooted in myths and folklore seem more essential than ever. The play serves as a bridge between the past and the present, reminding audiences of their origins and traditional values. “Once Upon a Time” addresses profound human questions such as where we come from, how we are born, the transmission of ancestral rituals, the relationship between nature and humanity, the human confrontation with death, and emotional connections. All are vividly brought to life by actors portraying members of society who share and revive the collective imagination.

“Once Upon a Time” is an exciting and engaging journey, offering audiences a rich variety of artistic expressions. It showcases the diversity of theatrical art forms, incorporating global cultural standards such as music, video projection, comic strips, puppetry, and Greek tragedy./.

