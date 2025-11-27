Vietnam - An Emerging Magnet for International Students

In recent years, Vietnam has become an increasingly appealing destination for international students. Known for its safety, hospitality, and rich cultural diversity, the country is also gaining recognition for its rapidly advancing higher education system. A growing presence in global university rankings, combined with open visa policies, affordable tuition, generous scholarships, and accessible housing, has made Vietnam an attractive choice for students from around the world.

A decade ago, few of Vietnam’s universities were known internationally. Today, they are making their mark on the global academic map. According to Times Higher Education (THE), 11 Vietnamese universities are listed among its 2025 world university rankings, including the University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City, Duy Tan University, Ton Duc Thang University, Hanoi Medical University, Nguyen Tat Thanh University, Ho Chi Minh City Open University, Vietnam National University, Hanoi, Hanoi University of Science and Technology, Hue University, Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City, and the University of Da Nang.

Research output at these institutions has been growing by an average of 15 -20% annually. Vietnamese research groups are increasingly invited to participate in major international projects funded by the United Nations, the World Bank, and the European Union -a sign of Vietnam’s stronger integration into the global academic community.



University campuses in Vietnam are evolving into vibrant innovative hubs. In the north, the Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park of Vietnam National University, Hanoi, is taking shape as a “university city” - modern, green, and smart. In the south, Ton Duc Thang University, FPT University, and Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City, are emerging as models for digital learning, international dormitories, and open research centers.



A meeting of the Language Club, Faculty of Vietnamese and Southeast Asian Languages & Cultures, University of Languages and International Studies (Vietnam National University, Hanoi). Photo: Tran Thanh Giang/VNP

Students from Chihaya High School (Japan) take part in the “A Day of Experiential Learning” program hosted by the International University (Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City) in 2024. Photo: Vietnam National University HCMC ’s Files

The graduation ceremony for international students in computer science and food engineering at Hanoi University of Science and Technology. Photo: Tran Thanh Giang/VNP

Ton Duc Thang University alone has hosted more than 10,000 international students for study, internships, and cultural exchanges in the past five years. In the 2023 -2024 academic year, it welcomed 2,065 international students -a testament to Vietnam’s growing reputation as an emerging educational hub in the region.

A recent study by Master’s researcher Bui Minh Nghia from the University of Finance -Marketing, published in the Political Theory Online Journal, shows that Vietnam has attracted 605 foreign-invested projects in the education sector, with total investment exceeding 4.57 billion US dollars. Around 430 joint training programs with foreign partners are currently offered at 65 domestic higher education institutions, while five foreign-invested universities are in operation across the country. At the university level alone, there are 408 joint training programs with foreign institutions. The United Kingdom leads with 101 programs, followed by the United States (59), France (53), Australia (37), and South Korea (27).

In addition, global accreditation organizations such as the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP), the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET), and Germany’s Accreditation, Certification and Quality Assurance Institute (ACQUIN) have been active in Vietnam, helping to raise the country’s educational standards.



The clean, modern campus of the National Economics University in Hanoi has become a popular choice for many international students. Photo: Tran Thanh Giang / VNP

The National Economics University not only offers training in economics and Vietnamese culture but also gives international students the chance to experience daily life in Hanoi. Photo: Tran Thanh Giang/ VNP

International students and Vietnamese students enjoy interactive games together. Photo: Tran Thanh Giang/VNP

Vietnam’s higher education system now offers internationally aligned programs in business and economics, computer science, education, engineering, life sciences, healthcare, physical sciences, and social sciences - fields increasingly recognized by global ranking organizations.

According to Dr. Hoang Minh Son, President of Vietnam National University, Hanoi, the world-class university model has been adopted in many countries, founded on three key pillars of success: abundant resources, effective governance, and the concentration of talent. For Vietnam, building an advanced education system that meets regional standards and moves toward global excellence means ensuring it is equitable, inclusive, modern, and of high quality.

With these impressive strides, Vietnam is emerging as a dynamic destination for students from around the world. According to the Ministry of Education and Training, by the end of 2024, nearly 22,000 international students were studying in Vietnam - about 4,000 under government scholarship programs and the remainder through self-funded or institutional exchange agreements.

International cooperation in education and training at the International University (Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City) has made significant strides, helping elevate Vietnam’s higher-education profile globally. Photo: Vietnam National University HCMC’s Files

These students come from dozens of countries, including Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar, China, South Korea, Japan, the United Kingdom, France, the United States, New Zealand, Ukraine, India, Nigeria, Switzerland, Spain, and Denmark. The most popular fields of study are medicine, pharmacy, business, economics, culture, and language.

At the Hanoi University of Science and Technology, Cambodian students proudly celebrated their graduation day. “We received full support for our living expenses, and our professors and classmates were always there for us,” said Hang Sokken, a scholarship recipient. “My time in Vietnam not only helped me grow academically but also made me more confident and open-minded. Vietnam truly feels like my second home”.

At Vietnam National University Hanoi’s International School, cultural diversity thrives in every classroom. Students from India, Nigeria, Japan, South Korea, and Switzerland collaborate on research and innovation. Their project, the Helio Air Purifier - developed by Comaan De (India), Demy Warloxx (Nigeria), and Vietnamese teammates Nguyen Thi Hai Yen and Do Minh Hoang -earned third prize at the 2024 IStartup competition. “Working with Vietnamese students taught us patience, creativity, and teamwork. Our ideas were always welcomed, and the hands-on learning made every lesson meaningful,” Warloxx said.



International students join the 2024 International Culture Day event hosted by the International University (Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City). Photo: Vietnam National University HCMC’s Files

At the Faculty of Vietnamese Language and Southeast Asian Studies, University of Languages and International Studies (Vietnam National University, Hanoi), students from Korea, Japan, China, and the United States join language and cultural clubs where they practice Vietnamese through folk songs, calligraphy, and cooking pho. Dr. Tran Huu Tri, Dean of the Faculty said: “Foreign students here do not just learn the Vietnamese language. They learn to love this country - its people, its culture, and its sincere way of life”.

The International University under Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City, has welcomed more than 700 students from leading universities around the world through credit-exchange and dual-degree programs. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of international students has increased by 15%, reaching over 380 in the latest academic year. The university now collaborates with prestigious partners such as the University of Adelaide (a member of Australia’s Group of Eight) and the National University of Singapore, ranked 8th globally in the QS World University Rankings 2025.

Students enjoy outdoor extracurricular activities on the FPT University Hanoi campus. Photo: FPT University Hanoi’s Files

International students at the International University (Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City) join a credit-exchange program that includes cultural excursions exploring Vietnam’s riverland heritage. Photo: Vietnam National University HCMC’s Files

The growing presence of international students is enriching Vietnam’s campuses with a multicultural learning environment and fostering cross-border collaboration. They are not only learners but also bridges of knowledge and culture - helping to bring Vietnamese education closer to the world, and the world closer to Vietnam.





Story: Bich Van Photos: Thanh Giang, Thong Hai/VNP & Files Translated by Nguyen Tuoi