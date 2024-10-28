Viet Uc Seafood Elevates Vietnamese Shrimp

28/10/2024

For more than two decades, Viet Uc seafood Corporation has been dedicated to its mission “'For Vietnamese people - to elevate Vietnamese shrimp” and has become the leading producer of shrimp in Vietnam. As the first company to fully integrate the shrimp value chain, Viet Uc controls every stage, from broodstock and juvenile shrimp production to farming and processing the final product. The company has also pioneered the development of a sustainable, high-tech business model within the industry.

One of the sustainable high-tech closed aquaculture models developed by Viet Uc Seafood Corporation. Photo: Files

From Different Products…

In shrimp farming, juvenile shrimp quality accounts for over 50% of a farm's success. Yet, producing high-quality juvenile shrimp has long posed a challenge, often falling short of customer demand. Businesses struggled to access high-quality shrimp brood-stock, and many available options failed to meet the rigorous standards of export markets.

Recognizing both the challenge and opportunity, Luong Thanh Van, Chairman of Viet Uc Seafood Corporation, made the bold decision to invest in juvenile shrimp production - the most difficult and high-risk segment of the industry.

Juvenile shrimp is farming in the closed-house system.

Viet Uc partnered with Australia's Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO) to breed brood-stock locally in Vietnam. As a result, the company’s products have achieved BAP (Best Aquaculture Practices) certification, developed by the Global Aquaculture Alliance (GAA).

The shrimp farming research area at Viet Uc Seafood Corporation. Photo: Files

BAP certification is grounded in rigorous scientific standards that cover the entire aquaculture supply chain, ensuring food safety, traceability, and environmental and social responsibility. Trust in Viet Uc’s juvenile shrimp quality has increased, particularly with the introduction of its new generation of white-leg shrimp, VUS LEADER 21. This breed offers enhanced traits, including 10% faster growth, stronger disease resistance, and greater adaptability.

Viet Uc is currently the leading juvenile shrimp producer in Vietnam, holding 30% of the market share. Customers and partners affectionately refer to Luong Thanh Van as the "king of juvenile shrimp".



Globally, only a few countries, such as the US, Singapore, and Thailand, meet international standards for juvenile shrimp supply. Thanks to Viet Uc, Vietnam has now joined this elite group. This achievement not only benefits Viet Uc but also reduces Vietnam’s reliance on foreign broodstock, minimizes supply chain risks, and paves the way for a more sustainable future in the country’s shrimp industry, enhancing its global reputation.

...To an Integrated Value Chain

With a vision to become Vietnam’s leading seafood corporation and a top player in Asia for quality and sustainable technology, Viet Uc has built the country’s first fully integrated shrimp value chain, encompassing everything from brood-stock and juvenile shrimp production to commercial shrimp farming and processing the final product.

Shrimp production process utilizing advanced technology.

On May 19, 2023, Viet Uc officially inaugurated its seafood processing plant in the high-tech shrimp farming zone in Bac Lieu. The plant, with an investment of 400 billion dong (16 million US dollars), marks the realization of Viet Uc’s closed value chain strategy. It is the first facility in Vietnam to implement over 70% automation technology and is a significant milestone in the company’s plans.

Steamed shrimp product is processed on a fully automated, closed production line.

Today, Viet Uc consists of 18 subsidiaries, employs over 2,000 people, manages more than 1,000ha of high-tech commercial shrimp farms, and operates three shrimp brood-stock genetic centers with a total annual juvenile shrimp production capacity of over 50 billion juveniles. The group’s nine juvenile shrimp production facilities span the country, from North to South, and its four super-intensive shrimp farms in Bac Lieu, Binh Dinh, and Quang Ninh are equipped with cutting-edge technology from the US, Europe, and Japan. Viet Uc’s processing facilities meet international standards such as HACCP (Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point) and BRC (British Retailer Consortium).

For more than 20 years, Viet Uc has made significant investments in technology, human resources, and infrastructure to develop its integrated value chain. The company aims to provide shrimp farmers with sustainable solutions that not only improve efficiency but also secure stable profits from high-value Vietnamese shrimp in major international markets.



Leading enterprises like Viet Uc are setting the foundation for a unified, sustainable shrimp industry, strengthening Vietnam’s shrimp brand on the global stage. With growing confidence, Viet Uc shrimp is now making its mark on dining tables around the world.

Story: Thao Vy Photos: Khanh Long/VNP & Files

Translated by Nguyen Tuoi