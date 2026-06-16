Vesak 2570 Spreads the Spirit of Compassion, Wisdom, and Social Responsibility
The Ho Chi Minh City chapter of the Vietnam Buddhist
Sangha solemnly held the Vesak Celebration 2570 (2026) at Vietnam Quoc Tu
Pagoda in Hoa Hung Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. The ceremony took place in a
reverent atmosphere with the participation of numerous monks, nuns, Buddhist
followers, and representatives from local authorities and organizations.
On the occasion of Vesak, the Supreme Patriarch of the
Vietnam Buddhist Sangha, Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, delivered a message
encouraging Buddhist followers to continue promoting the spirit of service,
practicing the Buddha’s teachings in daily life, and joining hands to build a
united, compassionate, and sustainably developed community.
Speaking at the ceremony, Nguyen Van Bay, Vice Chairman
of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, acknowledged the positive
contributions made by the Ho Chi Minh City Buddhist Sangha to the city’s
development. He noted that practical activities carried out under the motto
“serving both religion and life” have contributed to building happy families,
improving people’s quality of life, and supporting the city’s goal of becoming
a civilized, modern, and compassionate metropolis.
Nguyen Van Bay affirmed that the Party and State
consistently create favorable conditions for religions, including Buddhism, to
operate in accordance with the law and promote positive values in society. He
also expressed confidence that the Ho Chi Minh City Buddhist Sangha would
continue organizing meaningful activities, contributing to the city’s
development and the nation’s progress in the new era.
Attending the ceremony, Lan Duong, 68, from Binh Trung
Ward, shared that Vesak is not only a time to commemorate the birth of the
Buddha but also an opportunity for people to reflect on themselves, practice
compassion, and strengthen solidarity and love within the community.
According to the message of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha, Vesak is more than
a celebration of the birth of Shakyamuni Buddha. It is also a time for
Buddhists to contemplate the profound humanistic values embodied in the
Buddha’s life and teachings, transforming them into meaningful actions that
contribute to a peaceful, happy, and sustainable society.
By Thong Hai/VNP