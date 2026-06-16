Vesak 2570 Spreads the Spirit of Compassion, Wisdom, and Social Responsibility

16/06/2026

The Ho Chi Minh City chapter of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha solemnly held the Vesak Celebration 2570 (2026) at Vietnam Quoc Tu Pagoda in Hoa Hung Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. The ceremony took place in a reverent atmosphere with the participation of numerous monks, nuns, Buddhist followers, and representatives from local authorities and organizations.

The Vesak 2570 celebration takes place at Vietnam Quoc Tu Pagoda in Hoa Hung Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: Thong Hai/ VNP

On the occasion of Vesak, the Supreme Patriarch of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha, Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, delivered a message encouraging Buddhist followers to continue promoting the spirit of service, practicing the Buddha’s teachings in daily life, and joining hands to build a united, compassionate, and sustainably developed community.

Speaking at the ceremony, Nguyen Van Bay, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, acknowledged the positive contributions made by the Ho Chi Minh City Buddhist Sangha to the city’s development. He noted that practical activities carried out under the motto “serving both religion and life” have contributed to building happy families, improving people’s quality of life, and supporting the city’s goal of becoming a civilized, modern, and compassionate metropolis.

Supreme Patriarch of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha, Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, attends the ceremony. Photo: Thong Hai/VNP

Thousands of dignitaries, monks, nuns, and Buddhist followers attended the Vesak 2570 celebration at Vietnam Quoc Tu Pagoda. Photo: Thong Hai/VNP

The ceremony took place in a solemn and reverent atmosphere. Photo: Thong Hai/VNP

Nguyen Van Bay affirmed that the Party and State consistently create favorable conditions for religions, including Buddhism, to operate in accordance with the law and promote positive values in society. He also expressed confidence that the Ho Chi Minh City Buddhist Sangha would continue organizing meaningful activities, contributing to the city’s development and the nation’s progress in the new era.

Attending the ceremony, Lan Duong, 68, from Binh Trung Ward, shared that Vesak is not only a time to commemorate the birth of the Buddha but also an opportunity for people to reflect on themselves, practice compassion, and strengthen solidarity and love within the community.

From early morning, thousands of monks, nuns, and Buddhist followers from pagodas and monasteries across the city gathered at Vietnam Quoc Tu Pagoda to attend the Vesak celebration. Photo: Thong Hai/VNP



A decorative scene recreates the moment of the Buddha’s birth. Photo: Thong Hai/VNP

Venerable monks pose for a commemorative photo beside the statue depicting the Buddha’s birth. Photo: Thong Hai/VNP

According to the message of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha, Vesak is more than a celebration of the birth of Shakyamuni Buddha. It is also a time for Buddhists to contemplate the profound humanistic values embodied in the Buddha’s life and teachings, transforming them into meaningful actions that contribute to a peaceful, happy, and sustainable society.

By Thong Hai/VNP

