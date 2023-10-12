Untouched Ky Co

12/10/2023

The beach on Ky Co island.

Located at the foot of Phuong Mai mountain in Nhon Ly commune, more than 20km southeast of the center of the city of Quy Nhon (Binh Dinh), Ky Co beach has long been a magnet for many travelers seeking adventure during their vacations with family and friends. It is considered one of the most fascinating tourist destinations in Quy Nhon, with two sides bordered by mountains and one side by the sea.

Stretching along the coastline with mountains on three sides and the sea on the other, Ky Co beach boasts a picturesque landscape that captivates visitors from afar. Majestic mountains covered in lush green vegetation and coconut trees casting long shadows create an ethereal ambiance. As one approaches the shore, the invigorating sea breeze and the tranquility of the environment wash away the stress of everyday life.

What sets Ky Co beach apart is the mesmerizing color of its waters. Transitioning from deep blue to turquoise, the sea creates a visual masterpiece that entices visitors to dive in. The crystal-clear waters provide a refreshing respite, akin to swimming in a stunningly beautiful pool.



The rocky formations that adorn both sides of Ky Co beach add an element of intrigue and uniqueness to the area. Stacked rocks create striking rows, while shallow pools formed by other rocks fill up with water during high tide, resembling small lakes. Erosion over time has also created captivating caves and large cavities.

Ky Co beach offers a plethora of activities for visitors to enjoy. Taking a fishing boat to Bai Dua to observe the coral reefs is a popular choice, allowing tourists to witness the underwater wonders up close. Fishing, squid fishing, and partaking in daily seafood harvesting activities with local fishermen provide an opportunity to experience the unique local culture and way of life. Additionally, Ky Co beach offers a delectable array of rustic local dishes, including grilled snails, abalone, crabs, and steamed squid, allowing visitors to savor the flavors of the region./.

Tourists canoeing to explore the Nhon Ly sea and experience the activities of local fishermen.

To reach Ky Co, visitors have two options. You can either take a taxi or rent a motorbike from the center of Quy Nhon City or opt for a scenic canoe ride. The canoe journey, which includes a seafood lunch, takes approximately 40 minutes and costs between 370,000 and 450,000 dong (15.4-18.7 US dollars) per person, depending on the level of service.



By Cong Dat/VNP Translated by Hong Hanh

