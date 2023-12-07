Unique Houses in Loc Yen Village

One of the remaining eight ancient houses in the village of Loc Yen. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

With its ancient houses that are still wonderfully preserved, exuding the timeless beauty of yesteryear and the cultural essence of the Quang region, the village of Loc Yen in Tien Canh commune, Tien Phuoc district, Quang Nam province has become a beloved destination for visitors from both near and far.



Loc Yen was found relatively late during the southward migration of the Nguyen lords. The village was established in the latter half of the 18th century when various clans and families from the regions of Thanh Hoa and Nghe An followed the Nguyen lords' footsteps to establish settlements in the coastal plains of Central Vietnam. From there, they expanded their search for a place to settle westward in the Quang Nam region.

Loc Yen villagers have been mining stones from the area to use in constructing wells, fences, gates, gardens and village roads. Over time, as moss and weathering covered the stone, it has given the village a serene and ancient ambiance, deeply resonating with the unique character of the central highlands.

The beauty over time of ancient houses attracts visitors when they come to the central region of Quang Nam Province. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

On a foundation made from these stones from the central highlands, villagers have painstakingly erected beautiful wooden houses. Most of these houses are set facing the rice fields, with their backs nestled against the mountains. To reach the main road from these houses, one often has to pass through a winding stone alleyway. It is more charming when the lush greenery of grass and moss covers the entire stone path, particularly during the rainy season.

Ancient houses serve as living spaces and repositories of memories for the people of Loc Yen village. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

After hundreds of years, the intricate wooden structures inside these houses have remained durable and beautiful, with delicate carvings still preserved. The ancient houses in Loc Yen possess not only material value but also serve as a living space for the local residents, encapsulating a precious cultural and historical space for the families and the entire village community.

Exquisite carving techniques on the wooden components of the ancient house. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

The largest and most beautiful ancient house in the village, approximately 200 years old, belongs to the Nguyen Dinh Suu family. It's said that before 1975, President of Republic of Vietnam Ngo Dinh Diem tried to purchase it on two occasions, but the owner of this house declined to sell.

Professor and Architect Hoang Dao Kinh, upon his first visit to the ancient village of Loc Yen, said, "When one comes to this region, to this village, they immediately realize that in this remote area, there exist houses built hundreds of years ago, with a level of perfection in both structural design and decorative artistry that is truly astonishing. If we preserve Loc Yen, we will have a tourism attraction rich in natural beauty"./.

The ancient house in Loc Yen is now a captivating cultural activity space to cater to tourists. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

By Thanh Hoa/VNP

Translated by Nguyen Tuoi

