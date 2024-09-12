Unique Clay Motorcycle Miniatures

Unique Clay Motorcycle MiniaturesWith a passion that began over 20 years ago when he was just a fourth-grader, Thai Van Ky has been crafting clay motorcycles that resemble miniature versions of real bikes, showcasing his creativity.
Ky recalls how, as a child, he loved molding clay and would often borrow some from a nearby preschool teacher to play with. When a neighbor sold his entire herd of 13 or 14 cows to buy a Simson motorcycle, it was Ky’s father who admired the bike the most. Since his family couldn’t afford such a luxury, Ky decided to create a clay model of the Simson motorcycle as a gift for his father.
In 2023, when Ky's daughter asked for clay to play with, his passion was reignited. He began mixing different clay colors to create the perfect shades, then sculpted and painted the clay into vibrant, realistic-looking motorcycles, transforming them into miniature works of art.
For motorcycles with fairings, crafting the fairing section is the most challenging part, while for large-displacement bikes, the front section is the most difficult. On average, it takes Ky around 50 hours to complete a clay motorcycle.
To date, Ky has created around 15 clay motorcycles, including models like Dream, Simson, Vision, SH, and 67. These detailed replicas evoke a sense of nostalgia, looking like miniature versions of real bikes and serving as unique pieces of art.
Ky has also started a YouTube channel called "Xoai Clay," where he shares his process in hopes of inspiring others to take up this creative hobby, reduce their screen time, and enjoy a productive pastime.
Story: Ngan Ha Photos: Viet Cuong/VNP Translated by Nguyen Tuoi