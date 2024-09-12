Unique Clay Motorcycle Miniatures

With a passion that began over 20 years ago when he was just a fourth-grader, Thai Van Ky has been crafting clay motorcycles that resemble miniature versions of real bikes, showcasing his creativity.

Ky recalls how, as a child, he loved molding clay and would often borrow some from a nearby preschool teacher to play with. When a neighbor sold his entire herd of 13 or 14 cows to buy a Simson motorcycle, it was Ky’s father who admired the bike the most. Since his family couldn’t afford such a luxury, Ky decided to create a clay model of the Simson motorcycle as a gift for his father.



He said, "Back then, I sketched the most challenging parts of the motorcycle on paper, then memorized them and recreated the bike from memory, using my imagination since there were few motorcycles around. The neighbor only visited occasionally. When I finished, the clay model resembled the real bike about almost exactly. My father loved it, and others praised its beauty, so I continued making more to give to people".

In 2023, when Ky's daughter asked for clay to play with, his passion was reignited. He began mixing different clay colors to create the perfect shades, then sculpted and painted the clay into vibrant, realistic-looking motorcycles, transforming them into miniature works of art.



The process of molding a clay motorcycle starts with mixing all the clay colors together to create a mixture of gray hue for crafting the basic frame. After crafting the various parts, he meticulously smoothed and polished them before applying primer, base coats, colors, and a glossy finish. Once the paint dried, he assembled the parts with adhesive, creating a complete miniature motorcycle, usually at a 1/18 or 1/24 scale.

Ky and his child beside the lifelike clay motorcycles crafted by himself.

For motorcycles with fairings, crafting the fairing section is the most challenging part, while for large-displacement bikes, the front section is the most difficult. On average, it takes Ky around 50 hours to complete a clay motorcycle.

To date, Ky has created around 15 clay motorcycles, including models like Dream, Simson, Vision, SH, and 67. These detailed replicas evoke a sense of nostalgia, looking like miniature versions of real bikes and serving as unique pieces of art.

Ky has also started a YouTube channel called "Xoai Clay," where he shares his process in hopes of inspiring others to take up this creative hobby, reduce their screen time, and enjoy a productive pastime.

Story: Ngan Ha Photos: Viet Cuong/VNP Translated by Nguyen Tuoi