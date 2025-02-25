Tug-of-War: ASEAN’s Heritage

25/02/2025

A decade after being recognized by UNESCO, communities that practice the ritual and game of tug-of-war continue their efforts to preserve and promote this cultural heritage, ensuring its sustainability in modern society.

Tug-of-war has historically served as a unifying activity in agrarian communities across East and Southeast Asia, symbolizing cooperation and collective strength. In 2015, the rituals and games of tug-of-war from South Korea, Cambodia, the Philippines, and Vietnam were recognized by UNESCO and added

to the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The tug-of-war rituals and games are not only a traditional folk activity in Vietnam but also a shared cultural heritage in other countries like South Korea, Cambodia, and the Philippines. Each country has its unique ways of organizing it, either on a national scale or within specific regions. For instance, in Cambodia, tug-of-war is frequently done by farming communities near the Great Lake (Tonle Sap) and northern Angkor - a world-renowned heritage site. In the Philippines, communities in Hapao Proper, Nungulunan, and Baang in the Hungduan municipality of Ifugao province, are known for the tradition, set against the backdrop of their expansive stone-walled rice terraces. Meanwhile, in South Korea, most agricultural towns host the tug-of-war ritual, especially in flat plains such as Dangjin, Namhae, Milyang, Uiryeong, Changnyeong, and Samcheok.

The joy when a team wins the game. Photo: Thong Thien/VNP

In Vietnam, the four localities of Lao Cai, Vinh Phuc, Bac Ninh, and Hanoi have been recognized by UNESCO for their tug-of-war traditions. However, according to Assocaite Professor, Dr. Do Van Tru, President of the Vietnam Cultural Heritage Association, the rituals and games of tug-of-war are cherished

cultural assets found throughout the country. They are done not only by the Kinh, but also by ethnic groups such as the Tay and Day, each with their own distinct cultural flavors, contributing to Vietnam’s rich cultural diversity. It is more than just a game or sport; it is a sacred ritual intertwined with the spiritual and communal lives of people, embodying their aspirations and unique regional characteristics.

In traditional festivals, the tug-of-war game symbolizes collective spirit, discipline, and the strength of community unity. It fosters determination to succeed, physical resilience, clever strategies, and mental endurance, helping participants develop holistically in mind, virtue, talent, and skill. The game itself is simple in terms of organization, equipment, and setup. Two teams, with an equal number of members, compete by pulling on a rope. A red ribbon tied at the center of the rope serves as the marker. When the signal is given, both teams grip the rope tightly with both hands. The team that pulls the marker across their side wins the game.

On October 26, 2024, the Embassy of Indonesia, serving as the rotating Chair of the ASEAN New Delhi Committee (ANDC), hosted the ANDC Sports and Family Day at its headquarters in New Delhi. Photo: Ngoc Thuy/VNA

On June 22, 2024, in New York, the permanent missions of ASEAN member states to the United Nations and Timor Leste, an observer at the bloc, organized the ASEAN Family Day 2024. The Vietnamese delegation hosted the tug-of-war game at the event. Photo: Quang Huy/VNA

Story: VNP Photos: VNA Translated by Hong Hanh