Tu Van Village: 80 Years of Making the National Flag

21/08/2025

Few people know that behind Vietnam's revered national flag are the quiet, diligent hands of the artisans of Tu Van Village, located in Hanoi's Chuong Duong Commune. For 80 years, these artisans have sewn each flag, imbuing it with unwavering love and national pride.

The national flags made by Tu Van villagers are sold in Vietnam and exported to Laos and Cambodia, and supplied to Vietnamese communities in Europe and the US.

The tradition of crafting the national flag in Tu Van began in August 1945. At that time, the village's skilled tailors and artisans were invited by the Resistance Committee to Hanoi's Hang Bong Street to join the Red Flag Cooperative. Their mission was to embroider flags for the revolution. From that historic moment, the craft spread throughout the village, becoming not only a livelihood but a profound source of pride for generations of Tu Van residents.



As the 80th anniversaries of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2) draw near, the atmosphere in Tu Van is especially lively and bustling. In small workshops and individual homes, the rhythmic sound of sewing machines echoes, as if racing against time to meet the demand. From the diligent hands of the artisans, one national flag after another comes to life.



At the workshop of Nguyen Van Phuc, over 30 workers are operating at full capacity to meet delivery deadlines. Phuc said that during major national holidays, his facility often has to work overtime to handle a demand that can increase by 50%. Families in Tu Van have passed down the craft of making national flags through generations. They consider it a sacred duty to preserve and advance this cultural heritage.

"In the past, flag-making was mainly done by hand," Phuc recalls. "It was difficult and challenging, but the people of Tu Van were proud to contribute a small part to the country's collective joy. Today, thanks to modern machinery and printing technology, our output has increased many times over. However, our artisans still maintain the same special care and respect for the image of the national flag as they did in the past."

Besides national flags, Tu Van villagers also make banners, slogans, international flags, commemorative flags, and flags for special events.

Vuong Thi Nhung, a villager whose family has been making flags for four generations, explains the process, "To complete one national flag, you have to go through nearly a dozen steps, from selecting the fabric, dyeing, cutting, and sewing to printing the star and pressing it flat. Among these, choosing the fabric is the most critical step - it must be durable, the red color must be vibrant, and it cannot fade over time”.

According to Vu Thi Thuong, who has dedicated 20 years to the craft, making the national flag requires immense care. Each finished product must guarantee absolute accuracy in its proportions, colors, shape, and stitching.





For the past 80 years, generations of villagers in Tu Van have preserved and developed the craft of making national flags.

In addition to serving the domestic market, Tu Van Village's flag-making facilities also export flags to serve the Vietnamese communities in the United States, Germany, Japan, and other countries.



Hanoi's streets are decorated with national flags, celebrating the 80th anniversary of August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2). Photo: Khanh Hoa/VNA

Today, the village's products are more diverse than ever. In addition to the national flag, the artisans of Tu Van also make Party flags, Buddhist flags, five-color flags, various international flags, commemorative flags, and banners for the start of new school years. Tu Van’s products are always trusted and chosen by customers for important events.

Over the past 80 years, the national flag has become a symbol of independence, freedom, and the nation's aspirations. In Tu Van Village, the silent artisans continue to weave that symbol every day with pride and love.

Visitors record colorful images of flags on Hanoi's streets. Photo: Khanh Hoa/VNA



Story: Ngan Ha

Photos: Khanh Long/VNP

Translated by Hong Hanh





