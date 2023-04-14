Treasures of the Thang Long Imperial Palace

14/04/2023

The Thang Long - Hanoi Heritage Conservation Center has collaborated with the Institute of Research on the Imperial Citadel to organize an exhibition called "Treasures of the Thang Long Imperial Palace". The exhibition aims to introduce the public to the most typical and unique artifacts excavated from the Thang Long Imperial Citadel from 2002 to the present day.

Since 2002, archaeological excavations at this heritage site have uncovered numerous traces of palaces, pavilions, and millions of artifacts buried underground. These artifacts present vivid evidence of the glorious history of the Thang Long Imperial City over a thousand years ago.

Inside the heritage site, excavations have unearthed millions of archaeological artifacts, including numerous utensils and tools used in the Thang Long Imperial Palace. These treasures range from pottery, metal-ware, and wooden items to glassware and other precious artifacts.

The most significant and valuable discoveries among these artifacts are the collections of precious metal-ware and high grade pottery crafted by the Thang Long Imperial kiln to serve the king, queen, royal family, and court life.

For example, the thin white porcelain bowl decorated with a dragon and a Guan letter displayed here as a national treasure, gives visitors a sense of admiration for the level of technology and the supreme beauty and value of these royal porcelain items crafted by the workers at the Thang Long Imperial kiln during the early reigns of the later Le dynasty. This is the rarest and most distinctive piece among the porcelain items used in the Thang Long Imperial Palace, and the most clear and convincing evidence of Vietnamese talent and level of technical proficiency in crafting porcelain.

The exhibition consists of three spaces, a space introducing artifacts from the Ly and Tran dynasties, a space introducing artifacts from the early reigns of the later Le dynasty, Mac, and Le Trung Hung dynasties and an outdoor space that creates highlights with artifacts introduced to the public for the first time.

Some typical and distinctive types of pottery representing the utensils and tools used in the Thang Long Imperial Palace were prioritized to display in the exhibition. These are the utensils and tools that played a crucial role in the daily life of the imperial palace, from everyday living to royal banquets during major celebrations, the king's birthday, and the coronation ceremony.

Additionally, the exhibition features unique and striking visual projections on the wall, recreating the palace of the Ly dynasty and the beauty of the four seasons within the ancient royal palace.

Việc kết hợp phương pháp trưng bày tĩnh và động, sử dụng ánh sáng nghệ thuật và công nghệ trình chiếu 3D mapping đã tạo hiệu ứng hấp dẫn,

giúp công chúng cảm nhận tận cùng vẻ đẹp và giá trị đặc biệt của những báu vật hoàng cung.

This is the first time that 3D mapping projection technology has been used to recreate the unique patterns of the artifacts, allowing visitors to better appreciate the beauty and exquisite craftsmanship of the Thang Long Imperial Citadel's porcelain wares.



Combining static and dynamic display methods with 3D mapping projection technology has created a captivating effect, enabling the public to fully appreciate the exceptional beauty and special value of these treasures from the imperial court.

At the exhibition, visitors can partially understand the historical message and cultural value of the artifacts displayed. The artifacts also provide the public with a better visual insight into the various types of utensils, objects, and the diverse and distinct cultural nuances of life in the ancient Thang Long Imperial Palace.

Story: Thao Vy/VNP Photos: Cong Dat Translated By Nguyen Tuoi



