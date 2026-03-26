Traditional Folk Games of the Lo Lo

26/03/2026

Nestled in Lo Lo Chai Village in Tuyen Quang Province, the homeland of the Lo Lo ethnic community preserves a vibrant repertoire of traditional folk games amid the rugged landscapes of Vietnam’s northern highlands.



Located in Lung Cu Commune, Lo Lo Chai, recognized as one of the “Best Tourism Villages in the World 2025”, draws visitors not only for its scenery but also for its living cultural heritage, vividly expressed through festive games and communal celebrations. The village is distinguished by earthen-walled houses roofed with yin-yang tiles, standing quietly along stone-paved paths against a dramatic backdrop of limestone peaks and terraced slopes.

Lo Lo Chai Village comes alive with traditional folk games during festivals and Tet celebrations.

During Tet celebrations, the village comes alive. Dressed in brilliantly colored traditional costumes, Lo Lo villagers gather to take part in lively folk games that reinforce communal bonds and celebrate the arrival of spring.

A highlight of the New Year festivities is a unique variation of tug of war. Instead of using a rope, team members link themselves together by tightly holding one another around the waist, forming a human chain. The two sides then pull against each other amid bursts of laughter and enthusiastic cheers. The game underscores collective strength while creating moments of shared joy for both participants and spectators.

Members of the Lo Lo community take part in a traditional tug-of-war during an ancestral worship ceremony.

Another popular and dynamic game is known locally as “pig kicking”. Considered one of the most dramatic and humorous activities, it involves a strong young man balancing on his hands while using swift leg movements to try to touch other players standing in a circle. Anyone struck or stepping outside the boundary line loses. The game demands agility, reflexes, and stamina, often drawing animated reactions from onlookers.

The traditional children’s game "rong ran len may" (Dragon and Snake) is also a lively feature of spring festivals. In this communal activity, participants form a long, winding line, each player holding onto the waist or shoulders of the person in front, with the “dragon head” leading the procession. Facing them is an opposing player, often referred to as the “gatekeeper” or “hunter,” who attempts to catch the last person in the line.

The traditional game "rong ran len may" (Dragon and Snake).

Equally indispensable is "day gay" (stick pushing), a traditional sport that tests both strength and technique. Two opponents face each other, gripping opposite ends of a single wooden stick. The objective is to unbalance or force the rival out of position. The contest is a display of endurance, tactics, and determination, with young men and women alike earning loud encouragement from villagers.

Visitors enthusiastically join a tug-of-war game with residents of Lo Lo Chai Hamlet.

These folk games offer more than simple entertainment. They serve as cultural threads linking generations, ensuring that traditional values endure. The fusion of majestic mountain scenery and warm communal life has made Lo Lo Chai a compelling destination in Vietnam’s far north, where laughter echoes across the highlands and tradition remains vibrantly alive.

By Viet Cuong/VNP Translated by Nguyen Tuoi



