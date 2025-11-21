To Thuy Diem Quyen: Turning Personal Pain into an Educational Mission

Moments of innovation often begin with something small. For education expert To Thuy Diem Quyen, it was not a professional triumph that changed her path—it was a drawing by her autistic son, depicting himself preparing to leave the world behind. It shattered her heart and set her on a lifelong mission to transform education, ensuring no child would ever feel that kind of despair again.



In 2014, To Thuy Diem Quyen was recognized as a Microsoft Innovative Educator Expert Fellow. Photo: Thong Hai/VNP Quyen soon realized that the real issue lay not only with students but also in the way teachers approached learning itself. Her guiding philosophy, “Don’t make a fish climb a tree”—underscores her belief that every child learns differently and possesses unique strengths. The teacher’s role, she says, is to recognize and nurture those strengths. After years of helping her son navigate autism and dyslexia, Quyen discovered that genuine education begins with empathy, not just knowledge.



From personal struggle, Quyen transformed pain into purpose. In 2012, she founded InnEdu Consulting and Educational Development Co., Ltd., marking the start of a challenging yet hopeful journey in educational innovation. InnEdu specializes in training teachers and school leaders in STEAM education (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) and in integrating digital technologies into the classroom. Under her leadership, tens of thousands of educators in Vietnam have been inspired to embrace more creative, learner-centered approaches. She also co-authored Learning Through Projects, published by the Vietnam Education Publishing House, which helped spread the spirit of innovation in teaching and learning nationwide.

Education specialist To Thuy Diem Quyen conducts free online training sessions for teachers nationwide, helping them boost classroom interaction and motivate students through non-digital games combined with AI. Photo: Thong Hai/VNP

Quyen discusses training projects with colleagues. Photo: Thong Hai/VNP

Her influence soon extended beyond Vietnam’s borders. Quyen became the first Vietnamese educator to be recognized by Microsoft as a Microsoft Innovative Educator Expert Fellow—a testament to her global vision and pioneering spirit. In 2020, InnEdu became Microsoft’s first global training partner in Vietnam, marking a significant milestone in public–private collaboration in education. Quyen was also invited to serve as a judge at the Microsoft Global Education Forum 2015 in the United States, proudly representing not only Vietnam but the entire Asian region.

Quyen is the first Vietnamese educator to be recognized by Microsoft as an Innovative Educator Expert Fellow. Photo: Thong Hai/VNP

For her lasting contributions, Quyen was recognized by Forbes Vietnam in 2021 as one of the “20 Most Inspirational Vietnamese Women.” Yet for her, true reward does not come from accolades—it comes from seeing the confident eyes of students who once feared the classroom. “We learn to be free,” she often says. To Quyen, education is not about grades or competition, but about empowering each learner to choose their own path and live a meaningful life.

Quyen leads a digital-transformation training session for Ho Chi Minh City’s education sector. Photo: To Thi Diem Quyen’s Files

Quyen shares digital citizenship skills and provides personal-development guidance to students at Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: To Thi Diem Quyen’s Files

Quyen also believes that the “wounds” in life are not failures but lessons that shape who we become. Through her own losses and hardships, she has come to understand the deeper value of resilience and compassion—qualities she seeks to nurture in both her students and colleagues.



Quyen at “Ignite and Rise,” the annual event for education managers organized by the EdulightenUp Club under the Institute for Educational Leadership Research and Development (ELRD). Photo: To Thi Diem Quyen’s Files

In 2021, Forbes Vietnam named To Thuy Diem Quyên among its “20 Inspiring Vietnamese Women.” Photo: To Thi Diem Quyen’s Files

Now in her fifties, To Thuy Diem Quyen remains tireless in her mission to transform education. As CEO of InnEdu, she continues to serve as a speaker and consultant for Vietnam’s Ministry of Education and Training, sowing the seeds of innovation in every classroom and every teacher she meets. Her legacy is defined not by accolades, but by a certain mindset: that education is not a race, but a journey of discovery and liberation.

Story: Thao Vy - Photos: Thong Hai/VNP & Files - Translated by Nguyen Tuoi



