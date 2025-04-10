Thuy Xuan Incense Village – A Cultural Symbol of Hue

Nested in Thuy Xuan Ward, Hue, Thuy Xuan Incense Village has a long-standing reputation for traditional incense making. Often regarded as the "incense capital" of Hue, the village preserves the rich cultural traditions of the ancient imperial residents and is recognized as one of Thua Thien Hue's most distinctive traditional villages.

Thuy Xuan Incense Village is located on Huyen Tran Cong Chua Road, near Vong Canh Hill and Tu Duc Tomb, approximately 7km southeast of the Hue City center.

Thuy Xuan Incense-Making Village boasts a 700-year history, passed down through generations. According to the village elders, this traditional craft dates back to the reign of King Minh Mang, when artisans were chosen by the royal court to produce incense for imperial rituals. Over time, the people of Thuy Xuan preserved and promoted this craft, making it an integral part of Hue's cultural and spiritual heritage. The village not only provides stable employment for hundreds of families but also serves as a cultural ambassador, showcasing Hue’s rich traditions to both domestic and international visitors.

Thuy Xuan Incense Village offers vibrant and picturesque backgrounds that make it a perfect spot for visitors to check in and capture memorable photos.

To create fragrant incense sticks, Thuy Xuan artisans must follow a meticulous and intricate process. The primary materials include wood pulp, resin from the boi loi (Litsea glutinosa) tree, and various natural fragrances such as agarwood, sandalwood, and cinnamon. The powdered ingredients are carefully blended with the resin in a secret ratio, then are extruded into fine strands and evenly wrapped around specially treated bamboo sticks. Finally, the incense sticks are naturally sun-dried for several days until they reach the perfect level of dryness.

Thuy Xuan incense is distinguished by its delicate, soothing fragrance. Crafted entirely from natural ingredients without harmful chemicals, it is both safe for users and environmentally friendly. More than just an offering, each incense stick embodies the essence of Hue’s culture, reflecting its refined and elegant imperial heritage.

Incense-making in Thuy Xuan not only provides economic benefits but also contributes to preserving the spiritual essence of Vietnamese culture. Visitors to the village can observe the incense-making process, participate in crafting incense sticks firsthand, and purchase high-quality products as souvenirs, making their experience both cultural and memorable.

Tourists excitingly experience the traditional incense-making process in Thuy Xuan Incense Village.

Thuy Xuan incense has built a strong reputation over generations, renowned for its exceptional quality and craftsmanship. Each incense stick is crafted, from the careful selection of raw materials to the final product. Thanks to its superior quality, Thuy Xuan incense is not only cherished in Vietnam but also exported to several Asian countries, including Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan (China).

Thuy Xuan Incense Village is a valuable cultural heritage of Hue that must be preserved and promoted. With its unique cultural significance, the village not only helps safeguard the beauty of Vietnam's spiritual traditions but also serves as a captivating destination for visitors exploring the ancient imperial city.

