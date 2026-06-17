Tho Ha Village Festival - A Journey into Kinh Bac Heritage

17/06/2026

Nestled in the Kinh Bac region - the cradle of the Great Viet civilization - Tho Ha Village in Bac Ninh Province is known for its ancient architecture and unique spring festival. Here, age-old rituals and vibrant community life intertwine, offering an authentic experience with northern Vietnam's living heritage.

The courtyard of Tho Ha Communal House becomes the centerpiece of the festival as the traditional procession marches through amid the thunderous beat of drums and gongs and the cheers of onlookers. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

Held annually from the 20th to the 22nd day of the first lunar month, the Tho Ha Village Festival honors the village ancestors, the tutelary deity, and the founder of the local pottery craft. A national intangible cultural heritage, the festival features a grand palanquin procession, quan ho love duets performed on the river, traditional folk games, and a unique local custom of "opening doors" to welcome visitors.

Tho Ha villagers dress up as generals and soldiers in classical Tuong (traditional opera) makeup and costumes before joining the ritual procession. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

This year’s celebration was momentous as it coincided with the official designation of the complex of Tho Ha’s communal house, pagoda, and Confucian temple as special national relics.

The majestic palanquin procession advances through lines of spectators, serving as the central ritual of the Tho Ha Village Festival. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

From early morning, festivalgoers flocked to the communal house. Rhythmic drumbeats echoed through the air as villagers in elegant traditional attire prepared for the sacred opening ceremonies. Following an incense-offering ritual in the communal house, a grand procession by village elders, flag bearers and drummers, and locals set off. Gleaming gold-gilded palanquins were carried slowly through narrow, historical alleys, drawing onlookers who bowed their heads in respect.

Youth dressed up as celestial pages and maidens, alongside characters representing the three deities of Fortune, Prosperity, and Longevity, form a striking part of the procession. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

Drumbeats and folk dances spark a vibrant atmosphere at the festival. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

The certificate recognizing the complex of Tho Ha communal house, pagoda, and literature temple as a Special National Relic is solemnly displayed in the communal house courtyard. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

The exact moment the procession enters the courtyard of Tho Ha Communal House to the resounding beat of festival drums, drawing a massive crowd of locals and tourists. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

By Cong Dat/VNP