Tho Ha Village Festival - A Journey into Kinh Bac Heritage
Nestled in the Kinh Bac region - the cradle of the Great Viet civilization - Tho Ha Village in Bac Ninh Province is known for its ancient architecture and unique spring festival. Here, age-old rituals and vibrant community life intertwine, offering an authentic experience with northern Vietnam's living heritage.
Held annually from the 20th to the 22nd day of the first lunar month, the Tho Ha Village Festival honors the village ancestors, the tutelary deity, and the founder of the local pottery craft. A national intangible cultural heritage, the festival features a grand palanquin procession, quan ho love duets performed on the river, traditional folk games, and a unique local custom of "opening doors" to welcome visitors.
This year’s celebration was momentous as it coincided with the official designation of the complex of Tho Ha’s communal house, pagoda, and Confucian temple as special national relics.
From early morning, festivalgoers flocked to the communal house. Rhythmic drumbeats echoed through the air as villagers in elegant traditional attire prepared for the sacred opening ceremonies. Following an incense-offering ritual in the communal house, a grand procession by village elders, flag bearers and drummers, and locals set off. Gleaming gold-gilded palanquins were carried slowly through narrow, historical alleys, drawing onlookers who bowed their heads in respect.
More than a cultural showcase, the Tho Ha Village Festival is an opportunity for visitors to slow down, step into the past, and feel the enduring vitality of Vietnamese traditions today./.
By Cong Dat/VNP