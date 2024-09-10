Tho Ha Rice Papers

10/09/2024

Tho Ha Village, Van Ha Commune, Viet Yen District, Bac Giang Province has long been known for its traditional rice paper making. This place is considered the "kingdom" of rice papers, preserving the culinary essence of the Vietnamese people.

The Tho Ha craft has a history of hundreds of years, passed down from generation to generation. According to the village elders, this craft appeared during the Nguyen Dynasty. There is a story of a woman who migrated to Tho Ha and brought with her a unique recipe for making rice papers. Over many generations, the people here have diligently preserved and developed this traditional craft, making it an indispensable part of the local cultural life. This craft village has created jobs for hundreds of people, contributing to the development of the local economy.

Tho Ha rice paper has become an indispensable ingredient in dishes like fried spring rolls, fresh spring rolls and is widely popular. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

To create delicious chewy and crispy rice papers, the people of Tho Ha must go through many steps. Glutinous rice is washed clean, soaked until soft, then ground into a fine powder. The rice flour is mixed with water, spread evenly on a thin cloth and dried in the sun until crispy. Finally, the papers are dried over charcoal until golden.

Tho Ha rice papers are characterized by their thinness, chewiness, crispiness, and natural off-white color. The papers do not have added chemicals ensuring food safety and can be stored for a long time under normal conditions. Thanks to these advantages, Tho Ha rice papers have become an indispensable ingredient in dishes such as fried spring rolls and fresh spring rolls.