Tho Ha Rice Papers
Tho Ha Village, Van Ha Commune, Viet Yen District, Bac Giang Province has long been known for its traditional rice paper making. This place is considered the "kingdom" of rice papers, preserving the culinary essence of the Vietnamese people.
The Tho Ha craft has a history of hundreds of years, passed down from generation to generation. According to the village elders, this craft appeared during the Nguyen Dynasty. There is a story of a woman who migrated to Tho Ha and brought with her a unique recipe for making rice papers. Over many generations, the people here have diligently preserved and developed this traditional craft, making it an indispensable part of the local cultural life. This craft village has created jobs for hundreds of people, contributing to the development of the local economy.
To create delicious chewy and crispy rice papers, the people of Tho Ha must go through many steps. Glutinous rice is washed clean, soaked until soft, then ground into a fine powder. The rice flour is mixed with water, spread evenly on a thin cloth and dried in the sun until crispy. Finally, the papers are dried over charcoal until golden.
Tho Ha rice papers are characterized by their thinness, chewiness, crispiness, and natural off-white color. The papers do not have added chemicals ensuring food safety and can be stored for a long time under normal conditions. Thanks to these advantages, Tho Ha rice papers have become an indispensable ingredient in dishes such as fried spring rolls and fresh spring rolls.
The Tho Ha craft not only brings economic value to the local people but also contributes to preserving and promoting the traditional cultural identity of the nation. Visitors to Tho Ha can visit the craft village, learn about the rice paper making process, and buy the best batches of paper as gifts.
Tho Ha rice papers have their own brand due to their unique characteristics such as a moderate white color, softness, chewiness, and a lingering aroma of rice when the package is opened. When rolled and fried, the papers are crispy and golden brown. With their unique flavor, Tho Ha rice papers are not only popular in the domestic market but are also exported to countries such as South Korea and Japan.
The Tho Ha rice paper making craft is a valuable cultural heritage that needs to be preserved and promoted. With its unique values and great significance, Tho Ha rice papers have become the pride of the people of Bac Giang and a special culinary gift for tourists./.