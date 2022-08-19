The Yellow Colors of Tam Coc

19/08/2022

The Tam Coc rice field seen from above.

Seven kilometers from Ninh Binh’s city center, Tam Coc - Bich Dong is located in Ninh Hai commune, Hoa Lu district, Ninh Binh province. Tam Coc means three caves, which are Ca cave, Hai cave and Ba cave with the calm river of Ngo Dong running through mountains.

Tam Coc is beautiful all year round, but perhaps it is most wonderful when the yellow color of the ripe rice fields stretching along the Ngo Dong River can be seen. To explore the scenery of Tam Coc, visitors should spend two to three hours on a boat along the Ngo Dong River. The river looks like a soft silk ribbon on a yellow rice carpet, snaking around the mountains in Tam Coc that lures numerous visitors to the ancient capital area.

At sunrise, Tam Coc brightens up with a dreamy look. The beauty of the ripe rice fields, the rives, mountains, clouds and sky make this place as wonderful as a colorful nature painting.

This year, visitors to Tam Coc have a chance to see the rice field with the image of the festival flag embracing the words "the Yellow Color of Tam Coc ". It is the first one of its type in the north which expresses the unanimity of businesses with local authorities and people. They created a unique artwork which is an endless inspiration for photographers going to Tam Coc in particular and to the charming land of Ninh Binh in general.

Recently, Ninh Binh province organized a tourism week entitled “The Yellow Color of Tam Coc – Trang An”. The event included Tam Coc’s cuisine, a photography tour, stellar art performances and other activities.

The locality has made efforts to turn “The Yellow Color of Tam Coc - Trang An" tourism week into an annual tourism event and a unique local tourism product.