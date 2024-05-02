The Weaving Craft of the Lu

The Lu people in Ban Hon Commune have regarded traditional brocade weaving as a measure of the skill and reliability of women.

For generations, the Lu people in Ban Hon Commune, Tam Duong District, Lai Chau Province, have regarded traditional brocade weaving as a measure of the skill and reliability of women. Therefore, the traditional brocade weaving frame is an indispensable tool in Lu households.

Situated in a beautiful area about 10km from the center of Tam Duong District, Lai Chau Province, Ban Hon Commune is home to the largest Lu population in the province. Here, there are over 500 Lu households, accounting for over 90% of the total number of households in the entire commune. Lu women in Ban Hon are proficient in traditional weaving techniques which they learned from their grandmothers and mothers over many years. Skillful in weaving on looms, they handle every step from growing the cotton, spinning the yarn and weaving the fabric, to embroidering and dyeing, all done by hand. During their leisure time, they weave rustic yet beautiful brocade products, embodying traditional values and pride in the culture of the Lu.

As stated by Lo Thi Thuy, almost every Lu woman here knows how to embroider, weave fabric, sew clothes, and mend. The unique brocade products are used to decorate homes and make traditional costumes for women, creating a unique, charming, and distinctive beauty.

The brocade weaving craft was once a source of pride for families and continues to contribute to the community's development. In recent years, the Lai Chau Province tourism industry has chosen the weaving craft of Lu people in Ban Hon as one of its key tourism products.



Despite facing significant challenges from industrial weaving products, the Lu community remains committed to preserving and developing their craft. Lai Chau Province has undertaken various efforts, including market development, to provide favorable conditions for tourists, supporting vocational training classes, and honoring the weaving craft of the Lu during major cultural events, all aimed at preserving and promoting one of the distinctive cultural symbols of the Lu.

The brocade weaving craft of the Lu in Ban Hon is not only a traditional craft but also a symbol of creativity and passion. The exquisite works of Lu women not only beautify life but also preserve and enhance the cultural values of the ethnic group, contributing to the diversity and richness of Vietnam's cultural landscape./.