The Vibrant Tet Flower Season of the South

17/02/2026

Decorating a home with fresh f lowers and ornamental plants for the Tet (Lunar New Year) has long been a cornerstone of Vietnamese culture. It is a tradition that carries heartfelt aspirations for family reunions, good fortune, and a peaceful start to the year. In keeping with this seasonal pulse, f lower-growing regions across southern Vietnam have entered their peak season, creating a whirlwind of activity as Tet 2026 draws near.





The South’s Premier Floral hubs

Southern Vietnam is home to many storied flower villages and ornamental gardens. Among them, Sa Dec Flower Village in Dong Thap Province stands out as the premier "floral capital" of the Mekong Delta. With a heritage spanning over a century, the village transforms in the final months of the lunar year. Here, gardeners work tirelessly to nurture their crops, meticulously timing each bloom to hit the Tet market at its peak.

Known as the "land of a thousand flowers" in the South, Sa Dec Flower Village boasts a history of development spanning over a century. Photo: Kim Cuong

Sa Dec Flower Village cultivates a diverse array of flowers and ornamental plants tailored to each season. Photo: Kim Cuong

The 2nd Sa Dec Flower and Ornamental Plant Festival (held from December 27, 2025, to January 4, 2026) coincided with this peak preparation period, further driving up demand. In anticipation, many local gardens and cooperatives have expanded production, preparing hundreds of thousands of pots for both the festival and the holiday market. Beyond the signature Su kieng (adeniums/ desert roses) that made Sa Dec famous, new varieties of chrysanthemums and sunflowers with unique colors and shapes remain top market favorites.

The region is also celebrated for its seasonal varieties, including marigolds, "raspberry" chrysanthemums, gerberas, petunias, gladioli, and sunflowers, along with dozens of rose species. These crops serve both the commercial trade and the booming tourism industry. More than just a supplier, Sa Dec has become a must-visit destination for travelers every spring.

Beyond Sa Dec, the South boasts several other vital hubs, namely Cai Mon (Vinh Long Province), famous for its elaborate topiary; Thoi Nhut (Can Tho), with a history of over 100 years; the Tan Ba region (Ho Chi Minh City), specializing in marigolds; and Cu Chi, the primary source of yellow apricot blossoms, orchids, and bonsai for the city.

Gardens of raspberry chrysanthemums - the signature flower of Sa Dec whenever the Lunar New Year arrives. Photo: Kim Cuong



Spring Flower Tourism: A Ho Chi Minh City Signature

As the nation’s largest consumer market, Ho Chi Minh City has turned the Tet flower trade into a distinct form of "Spring Flower Tourism". As the holiday approaches, landmarks like the Ho Thi Ky Flower Market and the flower market at the Binh Dong Wharf buzz with activity day and night. These sites have evolved from simple trading posts into scenic cultural attractions where locals and tourists alike flock to soak in the atmosphere and take photos.

An aerial view of Binh Dong Wharf, a centerpiece of Ho Chi Minh City’s Tet flower market. Photo: Kim Cuong

Most of the boats carrying flowers and ornamental plants to Binh Dong Wharf originate from the Mekong Delta provinces. Photo: Kim Cuong

The flower market at the Binh Dong Wharf is particularly iconic for its "on the wharf, under the boats" trading style - a quintessential urban cultural feature of the city. Hundreds of boats from the Mekong Delta, laden with vibrant blossoms, dock along the canal to create a floating tapestry that recreates the traditional riverine lifestyle of the South in the heart of the modern metropolis.

The city also curates several signature events, including the Tao Dan Spring Flower Festival, the September 23rd Park Market, and the world-famous Nguyen Hue Flower Street. Each venue is designed with elaborate landscapes and themes, paired with traditional cultural performances like lion dances, don ca tai tu (Southern folk music), and street arts.

Vibrant blossoms line Binh Dong Street, signaling the arrival of spring. Photo: Le Linh