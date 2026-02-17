The Vibrant Tet Flower Season of the South
Decorating a home with fresh f lowers and ornamental plants for the Tet (Lunar New Year) has long been a cornerstone of Vietnamese culture. It is a tradition that carries heartfelt aspirations for family reunions, good fortune, and a peaceful start to the year. In keeping with this seasonal pulse, f lower-growing regions across southern Vietnam have entered their peak season, creating a whirlwind of activity as Tet 2026 draws near.
The South’s Premier Floral hubs
Southern Vietnam is home to many storied flower villages and ornamental gardens. Among them, Sa Dec Flower Village in Dong Thap Province stands out as the premier "floral capital" of the Mekong Delta. With a heritage spanning over a century, the village transforms in the final months of the lunar year. Here, gardeners work tirelessly to nurture their crops, meticulously timing each bloom to hit the Tet market at its peak.
The 2nd Sa Dec Flower and Ornamental Plant Festival (held from December 27, 2025, to January 4, 2026) coincided with this peak preparation period, further driving up demand. In anticipation, many local gardens and cooperatives have expanded production, preparing hundreds of thousands of pots for both the festival and the holiday market. Beyond the signature Su kieng (adeniums/ desert roses) that made Sa Dec famous, new varieties of chrysanthemums and sunflowers with unique colors and shapes remain top market favorites.
The region is also celebrated for its seasonal varieties, including marigolds, "raspberry" chrysanthemums, gerberas, petunias, gladioli, and sunflowers, along with dozens of rose species. These crops serve both the commercial trade and the booming tourism industry. More than just a supplier, Sa Dec has become a must-visit destination for travelers every spring.
Beyond Sa Dec, the South boasts several other vital hubs, namely Cai Mon (Vinh Long Province), famous for its elaborate topiary; Thoi Nhut (Can Tho), with a history of over 100 years; the Tan Ba region (Ho Chi Minh City), specializing in marigolds; and Cu Chi, the primary source of yellow apricot blossoms, orchids, and bonsai for the city.
Spring Flower Tourism: A Ho Chi Minh City Signature
As the nation’s largest consumer market, Ho Chi Minh City has turned the Tet flower trade into a distinct form of "Spring Flower Tourism". As the holiday approaches, landmarks like the Ho Thi Ky Flower Market and the flower market at the Binh Dong Wharf buzz with activity day and night. These sites have evolved from simple trading posts into scenic cultural attractions where locals and tourists alike flock to soak in the atmosphere and take photos.
The flower market at the Binh Dong Wharf is particularly iconic for its "on the wharf, under the boats" trading style - a quintessential urban cultural feature of the city. Hundreds of boats from the Mekong Delta, laden with vibrant blossoms, dock along the canal to create a floating tapestry that recreates the traditional riverine lifestyle of the South in the heart of the modern metropolis.
The city also curates several signature events, including the Tao Dan Spring Flower Festival, the September 23rd Park Market, and the world-famous Nguyen Hue Flower Street. Each venue is designed with elaborate landscapes and themes, paired with traditional cultural performances like lion dances, don ca tai tu (Southern folk music), and street arts.
For those visiting Ho Chi Minh City during Tet, the experience goes beyond the flowers; it is about feeling the city’s rhythmic pulse - a harmonious blend of folk heritage and modern urban vitality. Spring flower tourism has thus become a signature of the city, helping to promote its image, preserve the beauty of a traditional Tet, and enchant visitors every spring./.
Story: Son Nghia
Photos: Son Nghia/VNP, Le Linh & Kim Cuong
Translated by Hong Hanh