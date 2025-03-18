The Tet Feast – A Timeless Culinary Tradition of Hanoians

As Tet and spring arrive, a festive atmosphere fills every corner of Vietnam. For Hanoians, the Tet feast is more than just a meal, it is a culinary masterpiece, a reflection of their sophistication and deep reverence for timeless traditions.

The Tet feast tray is a vivid portrayal of Hanoian culture and customs.

Culinary artisan Anh Tuyet said: “The Tet feast in Hanoi is not just a harmonious blend of delicious dishes but also a vibrant canvas of the city's culture and customs”. Indeed, every dish on the Tet feast tray holds deep significance, symbolizing people's gratitude toward nature and life itself.

The bamboo shoot soup is prepared with great care and meticulous attention to detail.

Banh chung, the square sticky rice cake, symbolizes the harmony of heaven and earth and embodies the spirit of family reunion. Preparing banh chung is a cherished ritual, bringing family members together in a shared tradition. Gio lua (Vietnamese pork sausage) is not only a delicious delicacy but also a symbol of prosperity and good fortune. In addition, boiled chicken and fried spring rolls serve as essential main courses. Bamboo shoot soup, although a simple dish, offers a refreshing contrast that balances the richness of the heavier, fattier dishes.

Hanoians pay great attention to the arrangement of their Tet feast. Every dish is carefully placed to create an elegant, visually appealing spread, with colors thoughtfully coordinated to form a harmonious display.



Beyond the food itself, every dish is woven into cherished memories and stories. Anh Tuyet recalled, “When I was a child, I used to go to the market with my mother to prepare for Tet. The aroma of boiled chicken, the scent of freshly wrapped banh chung, and the fragrance of peach and apricot blossoms are still vivid in my memory”.

Culinary artisan Anh Tuyet has made significant contributions to preserving Vietnamese culinary heritage. To preserve and promote these cultural traditions, Anh Tuyet stresses the need to pass down culinary knowledge to younger generations. “We need to teach the youth about traditional cuisine so they understand the significance of each dish. At the same time, we should make these traditional foods more accessible to everyone,” she said. A Tet feast tray crafted by culinary artisan Anh Tuyet. The Tet feast in Hanoi is not just a meal, it is a treasured cultural heritage. Preserving and honoring these culinary traditions is the responsibility of every Vietnamese person, ensuring that the authentic flavors of Tet continue to be celebrated and passed down for generations to come./.

Story: Bich Van Photos: Tran Thanh Giang/VNP Translated by Hong Hanh