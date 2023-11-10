The Surgeon Who Brings Back Smiles to Kids

10/11/2023

Dr. Nguyen Van Dau is well-known as a doctor who, for the past 35 years, has dedicated his efforts to bringing smiles to thousands of children born with a cleft lip and palate in Vietnam.

A portrait photo of Dr. Nguyen Van Dau.

After graduating from the University of Medicine in Ho Chi Minh City, Dr. Dau began working at Children's Hospital 1 in 1988. One year later, he and his colleagues at the hospital started performing the first surgeries for children with a cleft lip.

For over 30 years, he has maintained the habit of being present at the hospital early in the morning. He said that his days are very busy and stressful due to performing numerous complex surgeries throughout the day. However only when he's at the hospital, does he feel like he's living his life. He said, "Every day, I have to perform surgeries on child patients from 8a.m to 3p.m. I only have a carton of milk for breakfast and lunch because I don't have enough time for anything else".



In his career of bringing smiles back to children over the years, Dr. Dau may not remember all of his patients, but to him, every child is an angel, deserving of love and beauty.

“10,000 successful surgeries are 10,000 times I feel pure happiness. I feel lucky to be in this job, to train more doctors, to receive appreciation from colleagues, as well as the nonmaterial value of this job. For me, that is enough," Dr. Dau said.

He not only has personally performed surgeries on thousands of children with a cleft lip but he also regularly collaborates with charitable domestic and international organizations to contribute to the establishment of the Smile Train. This fund provides 100%-free cleft care and surgery for children. Dr. Dau believes that curing physical wounds and restoring smiles not only heals medical conditions but also mends the wounds of the soul and can change the lives of these children for the better.

In August 2022, Smile Train collaborated with Children's Hospital 1 to establish the first Comprehensive Cleft Care Research and Training Center in Ho Chi Minh City. The center serves as a hub for research and training for doctors in the southern region and various other regions across the country. It aims to become a model for the Asia-Pacific region in providing comprehensive cleft care.

Thanks to his partnership with Smile Train and the dedicated team at Children's Hospital 1, Dr. Dau has successfully performed over 10,000 free surgeries for children with a cleft lip and palate deformities over the past 10 years. As a result, Dr. Nguyen Van Dau and Children's Hospital 1 were honored to receive the "Vietnamese Medical Achievement" award for bringing back smiles to 10,000 children with a cleft lip and palate.

