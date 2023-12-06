The Story of Le Gia Fish Sauce

Le Gia fish sauce has made its presence felt in major supermarkets such as Winmart, Winmart+, Big C, Aeon, Mega Market, Co.op Mart, and it has also been exported to countries including South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, South Africa, Russia and Panama.

CEO Le Anh has now become a "fish sauce artisan," and by looking at the color of the fish sauce, he can determine its age. Photo: Files

Le Gia fish sauce, according to CEO Le Anh, is produced in Thanh Hoa, a place known for its production of special food items like shrimp paste, anchovy sauce, and fish sauce. The secret to the exceptional taste of Le Gia fish sauce lies in the careful selection of high-quality ingredients and the use of traditional fermentation techniques. The fish used in the sauce must be mature, plump, and rich in protein, caught between the lunar months of July and November. Additionally, the distinct flavor is achieved by using pure salt, stored for 1-2 years to reduce its saltiness and eliminate any components that might affect the sauce's quality. Le Anh reveals that the fermentation tanks play a crucial role in achieving the delicious and rich flavor of Le Gia fish sauce. Each tank contains tens of tons of fish, and instead of individually bottling the sauce from each tank, it is continuously drawn from a mixture of 5-7 tanks to retain nutrients and unique flavors. The tank with the best taste is selected as the primary tank, ensuring a consistent taste and quality throughout the production process.



The "Extracting the Essence from the Sea" process, including fermentation and other stages, is strictly controlled to preserve the natural flavor of the fish sauce and meet food safety standards.

Le Anh said, "Fish sauce is the soul of Vietnamese culinary culture. Traditional Vietnamese fish sauce is a 'gold mine.' The key is whether we know how to tap into it and create suitable 'jewels' that match the tastes of consumers".





Some representative product lines under the Le Gia brand. Photo: Cong Dat

Despite facing numerous challenges, Le Anh was determined to build a factory that met ISO 22000:2018, HACCP, and FDA standards.

This commitment enabled Le Gia fish sauce to successfully export its first container to South Korea in 2018. Since then, it has expanded into demanding markets such as Japan, Taiwan, South Africa, Russia and Panama. Le Gia's shrimp paste products have also been recognized as a national-level 5-star OCOP product, solidifying its reputation.

The value chain that Le Gia fish sauce is building benefits not only the company and its customers but also the community. Perhaps this is why Le Gia fish sauce is producing from a small village but selling globally./.

CEO Le Anh receives the award for being one of the Top 10 trusted products in Vietnam in 2022. Photo: Files

Story: Thao Vy

Photos: Cong Dat/VNP & Files

Translated by Nguyen Tuoi

