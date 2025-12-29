The Spirit of Dong A - An army festival on the Luc Dau River
Every year in autumn, the historic Luc Dau River, flowing past the Kiep Bac Temple (Tran Hung Dao Ward, Hai Phong), becomes vibrant, echoing with battle drums and adorned with fluttering flags.
This is the time for the Army Festival on the Luc Dau River. The event recreates the heroic momentum of the Tran Dynasty military and people (1225 - 1400) for their national defense, drawing large crowds of locals and tourists to witness and pay tribute to Saint Tran (Tran Hung Dao).
The Army Festival on the Luc Dau River is more than just a regular worship ritual; it is an elaborately prepared historical reenactment aimed at nurturing patriotism and educating the public about national cultural identity. This is the most crucial and distinctive ceremony within the system of memorial activities dedicated to Royal Prince Tran Hung Dao, real name Tran Quoc Tuan, at Kiep Bac Temple.
The ritual is a vivid, miniature reflection of the majestic military mobilizations and troop reviews of the ancient Tran Dynasty army, demonstrating the strength and indomitable will known as the Spirit of Dong A. This year's scale continues to be impressive, with the participation of approximately 5,000 people, including local residents, communities from the river regions of Van Giang, Dong Trieu (Quang Ninh Province), and Kien An (Hai Phong City), along with professional art troupes.
The entire river performance is divided into three segments linked to three core themes, each illustrated by activities both on the bank and on the water.
Part 1, themed "The Spirit of Dong A," recreates the atmosphere of preparing for resistance, showcasing the mighty forces of the Tran military and people. On the river, elaborately decorated boat contingents, manned by participants dressed as Tran Dynasty marines, glide across the waves. On the riverbanks, lion dances, dragon dances, and especially Vietnamese traditional martial arts displays performed by martial arts students evoke the spirit of training and readiness to protect the nation.
Part 2 is themed "The Valor of Luc Dau River". This segment recalls the famous naval campaigns on the Luc Dau River and the resounding victories against the Yuan Mongol invaders.
Part 3 is themed "Triumphal Song," intended to praise the immense contributions of the Supreme Commander, Tran Quoc Tuan, who is honored as the founder of the Vietnamese Navy. The performance concludes with the jubilant atmosphere of the great victory day, bringing glorious military feats to life and encouraging the spirit of national construction and defense in a new era.
To ensure the solemnity and historical accuracy of the event, preparation for the army festival was meticulous. Since 2006, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has directed the large-scale restoration of this ceremony, scientifically utilizing ancient texts and field documentation to build the script. Over 50 ceremonial boats are lavishly decorated with brightly colored flags, f lowers, lanterns, and banners, featuring two main fleets bearing the emblems of Thanh Long and Bach Ho. 400 martial arts students of the Nhat Nam School and 100 honor guards from Tran Hung Dao Ward participate in the martial arts displays and military rituals.
Standing on the riverbank to watch the reenactment, many locals and visitors expressed deep emotion. Veterans attending the festival said that watching the recreation of the troop review and martial arts practice felt like reliving the heroic image of the Tran Dynasty army and renewed their patriotic fervor for protecting the country today.
The Army Festival is not just a commemoration of a golden past; it is a reminder of the spirit of solidarity, resilience, and creative military strategy under the genius leadership of Tran Hung Dao. The festival contributes to affirming the importance of traditional culture in shaping the consciousness of national protection and development through centuries./.
The Spirit of Dong A is the symbolic spirit of the nation’s brave and indomitable fighting will during the Tran Dynasty (1225 - 1400) in their three successful wars of resistance against the Yuan-Mongol invaders.
By Viet Cuong/VNP Translated by Hong Hanh