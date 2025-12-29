The Spirit of Dong A - An army festival on the Luc Dau River

Recreating the Spirit of Dong A at the Army Festival on the Luc Dau River. Photo: Viet Cuong/VNP

This is the time for the Army Festival on the Luc Dau River. The event recreates the heroic momentum of the Tran Dynasty military and people (1225 - 1400) for their national defense, drawing large crowds of locals and tourists to witness and pay tribute to Saint Tran (Tran Hung Dao).

The Army Festival on the Luc Dau River is more than just a regular worship ritual; it is an elaborately prepared historical reenactment aimed at nurturing patriotism and educating the public about national cultural identity. This is the most crucial and distinctive ceremony within the system of memorial activities dedicated to Royal Prince Tran Hung Dao, real name Tran Quoc Tuan, at Kiep Bac Temple.

On the shore, performances depict the stirring atmosphere of the troop gathering and the call to battle. Photo: Viet Cuong/VNP

The figure of General Tran Hung Dao is reenacted during the troop deployment ceremony. Photo: Viet Cuong/VNP

The ritual is a vivid, miniature reflection of the majestic military mobilizations and troop reviews of the ancient Tran Dynasty army, demonstrating the strength and indomitable will known as the Spirit of Dong A. This year's scale continues to be impressive, with the participation of approximately 5,000 people, including local residents, communities from the river regions of Van Giang, Dong Trieu (Quang Ninh Province), and Kien An (Hai Phong City), along with professional art troupes.

The entire river performance is divided into three segments linked to three core themes, each illustrated by activities both on the bank and on the water.

Part 1, themed "The Spirit of Dong A," recreates the atmosphere of preparing for resistance, showcasing the mighty forces of the Tran military and people. On the river, elaborately decorated boat contingents, manned by participants dressed as Tran Dynasty marines, glide across the waves. On the riverbanks, lion dances, dragon dances, and especially Vietnamese traditional martial arts displays performed by martial arts students evoke the spirit of training and readiness to protect the nation.

A solemn flag procession during the Army Festival. Photo: Viet Cuong/VNP

Boats, brightly adorned with flags, flowers, and traditional symbols, parade in ceremonial order. Photo: Viet Cuong/VNP