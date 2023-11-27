The Sounds of Cheo in Khuoc Village

Khuoc village, the birthplace of Cheo in the Red River delta, preserves traditional Cheo melodies. Photo: Khanh Long/VNP

Because of the emerging new art forms, the traditional musical art of Cheo (Vietnamese traditional opera) is gradually fading from contemporary cultural life. However, in a rural village in the Red River delta in northern Vietnam, Cheo performances are held frequently in communal yards and the songs continue to resonate throughout the village’s corners and lanes.

To learn about the traditional art of Cheo, we visited Khuoc village in Phong Chau commune, Dong Hung district, Thai Binh province. As soon as we arrived, we heard Cheo songs. We asked a member of the Khuoc village traditional Cheo club committee, Cao Hong Bac, about the significance of Cheo in the village. Bac said that singing Cheo is special in Khuoc village, and it is enjoyed by everyone, from children to adults. On festival days, the whole village comes alive with enthusiasm, and Cheo performances become a source of joy for all.

According to Bac, Khuoc village is one of the seven known Cheo origins in the northern region, with a history dating back to the 19th century. Generations of artists from the Khuoc village’s traditional Cheo club have performed at popular events and festivals throughout the country. The Cheo club, which currently consists of 64 members, focuses on practicing and upholding the traditional Cheo skills handed down by their ancestors.

During the summer months and on weekends, the well-known Cheo artists of Khuoc village continue to diligently teach the basic skills of traditional Cheo singing to children aged 6-15.

During our visit, we had the opportunity to watch the artists of the village’s traditional Cheo club rehearsing in the village's Cheo ancestral temple. This space is representative of Khuoc village itself, as it is a place where traditional Cheo courtyard performances are presented. The artists transformed themselves into characters like Thi Mau and Thi Kinh, wearing ao tu than (four-flap dress), and performed on a stage accompanied by musicians providing accompaniment for their songs and dances. Watching the performance, it was evident that Cheo is a synthesis of folk elements, dance, recitation, and drama.

According to Bui Van Ro, chairman of the village’s traditional Cheo club, Khuoc village Cheo boasts 12 unique melodies that cannot be found anywhere else. These melodies, such as "Van co tien," "Duong truong thu khong," "Tinh thu ha vi," and "He dom do," define the distinctive character of Khuoc village's Cheo. Singing these melodies showcases a deep understanding of Cheo and its various styles. While some melodies may seem similar, the rhythm, drumming, and percussion techniques of Khuoc village's Cheo artists set them apart, making it even more challenging to master.

Quach Thanh Lap, a club member, crafts musical instruments for Cheo performances. Photo: Khanh Long/VNP

A typical Cheo performance lasts for about two hours and often depicts the simple life of farmers, praises noble human qualities, criticizes vices and shortcomings, opposes injustice, and portrays love, compassion, and forgiveness. In addition to performing traditional Cheo, there are also Cheo performances that reflect the contemporary context of the country and social relationships.

To this day, Khuoc village continues to perform traditional Cheo plays such as "Tu Thuc gap tien," (Tu Thuc Meets a Fairy) "Truong Vien," "Luu Binh-Duong Le," "Quan Am Thi Kinh," (Goddess of Mercy) "Suy Van," and "Tong Chan-Cuc Hoa". These have characters like Sinh, Dao, He, Lao, and Mu, each with a specific role and message for the audience. Performing Cheo requires artists to demonstrate singing, dancing, and acting skills, accompanied by musicians playing traditional instruments such as drums, mo (wooden tocsin), sao (bamboo flute), and nhi (two double-stringed instruments).

Today, in Khuoc village, all four hamlets - Khuoc Bac, Khuoc Tay, Khuoc Dong, and Khuoc Nam - have Cheo clubs with multiple generations participating. During the summer months and on weekends, the well-known Cheo artists of Khuoc village continue to diligently teach the basic skills of traditional Cheo singing to children aged 6-15.



Pham Thi Hang (14 years old), an accomplished young Cheo actor in Thai Binh. Photo: Khanh Long/VNP

Pham Thi Hang (14 years old) said, "Since I was five years old, I heard my grandfather and father sing Cheo lyrics which are inspiring, so I love the art. Now, I am studying ancient Cheo melodies from the village artists. I really hope that our generation can bring Cheo from Khuoc village to audiences in far places"./.

Story: Ngan Ha Photos: Khanh Long/VNP Translated by Hong Hanh