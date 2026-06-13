The "Pearl" of the South

13/06/2026

From Mekong Delta laboratories to the world’s choosiest markets, Vietnam has emerged as a rice powerhouse on the global stage. This is the result of half a century of scientific research, technological innovation, and an enduring collaboration between scientists, farmers, and businesses.

A Journey of Research and Innovation

Vietnamese people have long referred to the rice grain as "pearl of heaven", a metaphor for a staple food that has sustained generations and is now elevating the nation's international profile. Behind the pristine white grains on millions of dinner tables worldwide is an unrelenting journey of research and innovation.

At the Cuu Long Delta Rice Research Institute, trays of rice varieties are carefully coded and tracked for growth rates, pest resilience, aroma, grain quality and yield.

Rice fields in Hon Dat, an export rice production hub in An Giang Province. Photo: Nguyen Luan/VNP

Selecting drought- and salinity-resistant rice seeds for research to develop new varieties at the Cuu Long Delta Rice Research Institute. Photo: Nguyen Luan/VNP

Established in 1977 as the region’s premier research hub, the institute conducts research to breed and select varieties for, and transfers technology to, the country’s largest rice growing region which accounts for over half of Vietnam’s total rice output and around 90% of its rice exports.

The Cuu Long Delta Rice Research Institute has made significant contributions to R&D in rice production, particularly for southern Vietnam. Photo: Nguyen Luan/VNP

Agricultural engineers at the Cuu Long Delta Rice Research Institute isolate molecules to crossbreed and develop new, high-quality rice varieties. Photo: Le Minh/VNP

Dr. Tran Dinh Gioi, Head of the Department of Plant Genetics and Breeding at the institute, noted that climate change is posing entirely new challenges for the rice industry. While in the past the primary objective was to maximize yields to ensure national food security, today’s rice varieties must simultaneously deliver high yields, premium quality, salinity, acidity and pest resistance, and compliance with export standards.

Dr. Tran Dinh Gioi (first right), Head of the Department of Plant Genetics and Breeding at the Cuu Long Delta Rice Research Institute, inspects the growth progress of new rice strains. Photo: Le Minh/VNP

In cultivating rooms and testing fields, lines of new rice varieties are researched utilizing molecular biology techniques, modern breeding technologies, and data-driven evaluation systems. Thanks to these efforts, hundreds of new rice varieties have been introduced into production, transforming the rice growing landscape of the Mekong Delta. The average yield has doubled from 2-3 tons/ha in the past to 6 tons/ha now. Many advanced farming zones yield over 10 tons/ha from quality rice varieties under optimal conditions. Apart from high yields, acid- and salt-tolerant varieties have helped sustain production in climate change-affected coastal areas.

Separating rice grains in the nursery for crossbreeding to develop highyielding new rice varieties. Photo: Nguyen Luan/VNP

Testing rice quality in a laboratory at the Cuu Long Delta Rice Research Institute. Photo: Nguyen Luan/VNP

Cultivating rice seedlings under laboratory conditions at the Cuu Long Delta Rice Research Institute. Photo: Le Minh/VNP

It is not only research institutes. Many independent scientists have also spent decades improving rice varieties. In his modest home, engineer Ho Quang Cua and his team continue working on new rice strains after the global success of the "ST" rice family.

To develop ST25, the variety crowned "World's Best Rice" in 2019, Cua’s team spent dozens of years crossbreeding, testing, and selecting traits directly in the field. Far from focusing solely on flavor and grain quality, the team prioritized adaptability to the conditions of brackish coastal regions. For Cua, the true value of his work lies not in international accolades, but in helping local farmers secure a stable, prosperous livelihood on their land.

A Launchpad for Global Reach



Leaving laboratories behind, the journey of Vietnamese rice continues in large-scale production fields in An Giang, Dong Thap, Can Tho, and Ca Mau. Manual farming has been replaced with synchronized mechanization from sowing, tending to harvesting. Today, combine harvesters sweep across vast expanses, while agricultural drones take to the skies to apply fertilizer and monitor the crop’s health.

Vo Thanh Phong from Loc Troi Group (right) and a farmer in Hon Dat inspect grain quality prior to processing stage. Photo: Le Minh/VNP

In the fields in Hon Dat,An Giang, a seamless, highly mechanized workflow handles everything from harvesting and bagging to transporting rice to processing facilities. Photo: Nguyen Luan/VNP

Farmers in Hon Dat operate a combine harvester in the field. Photo: Le Minh/VNP

From laboratories to fields, Vietnamese rice represents the peak of science and technology, innovation and sustainable production, shaping the country’s global rise in agriculture.

Advanced and smart farming models reduce costs and environmental impact while securing steady supply chains. At the Nong Thuan Phat Cooperative, members grow around 4,000 ha of rice, mostly quality varieties slated for export. Its Director, Nguyen Thi Cam Hong, said the partnership with enterprises gives farmers peace of mind, owing to guaranteed output and technical assistance from the beginning of the crop cycle.

The Loc Troi Group’s rice mill in An Giang Province. Photo: Nguyen Luan/VNP

Vo Thanh Phong at the Loc Troi Group, a major partner of the cooperative, emphasized that developing rice varieties tailored to specific growing zones enhances economic efficiency and better meets diverse export demands.

In this integrated supply chain, modern processing facilities play a vital role. At the Thoai Son Food Factory under the Loc Troi Group, drying, milling, and packaging lines run almost continuously throughout the harvest season. Director Bach Minh Quy said Thoai Son Factory spans approximately 90,000m2 with a drying capacity of 1,500-1,600 tons/day and a milling capacity of 450- 500 tons/day. Investing in advanced processing systems helps minimize post-harvest losses, guarantee grain quality, and meet stringent standards for food safety and traceability.

Inspecting the quality of grains after drying and milling at the Loc Troi Group’s rice mill. Photo: Nguyen Luan/VNP

An assembly line for packing ST25 rice for export in the Mekong Delta. Photo: Nguyen Luan/VNP

From southern ports, Vietnamese rice makes its way into highly selective markets including Japan, the US, Australia, and Europe. In 2024, the country exported over 9.18 million tons of rice, earning a record 5.75 billion US dollars. More importantly, the growing share of fragrant, quality, and specialty rice exports highlights a shift from quantity to value.

In the endless Mekong Delta fields, these "pearls" continue to be nurtured by knowledge, technology, and the diligence of Vietnamese farmers, steadily solidifying Vietnam’s stature as a rice powerhouse on the global agriculture map./.

Story: Trung Khanh Photos: Le Minh & Nguyen Luan/VNP

