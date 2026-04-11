The “Mock King” Procession at the Sai Temple Festival

11/04/2026

In the festive atmosphere of a traditional spring celebration in Thu Lam Commune on the outskirts of Hanoi, the “Mock King” procession at Sai Temple offers a striking cultural spectacle.

A panoramic view of the “Mock King” procession, with five-colored flags brightening the village roads of Thu Lam. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

The Sai Temple Festival, known for its distinctive “Mock King” procession, was recently recognized by the Vietnamese State as a national intangible cultural heritage. The designation highlights the festival’s cultural significance and its role in preserving and promoting traditional values in modern society.

The Sai Temple Festival takes place at the foot of That Dieu Mountain in Thu Lam Commune, Hanoi (formerly Thuy Lam Commune, Dong Anh District). Photo: Cong Dat/VNP