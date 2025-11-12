The Hanoi Train - A Journey Linking Past & Present

12/11/2025

Vietnam’s first double-decker tourist train, The Hanoi Train, has officially been launched by the Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR), marking a new milestone in blending transportation, tourism, and culture in the heart of the thousand-year-old capital.

The Hanoi Train features five carriages named after the city’s historic gates: O Cau Giay, O Cau Den, O Dong Mac, O Quan Chuong, and O Cho Dua.

Two round trips run daily from Hanoi Station to Tu Son Station, giving passengers the chance to explore both the capital’s charm and the surrounding countryside.

Inspired by the ancient citadel of Thang Long, The Hanoi Train pays tribute to the city’s five historic gates - O Quan Chuong, O Cau Den, O Cau Giay, O Cho Dua, and O Dong Mac - each a cultural landmark and symbolic gateway to Hanoi’s storied past.

Departing from Hanoi Station, The Hanoi Train follows a scenic route through Long Bien, Gia Lam, Yen Vien, and Tu Son (Bac Ninh) before returning to its starting point. The train includes five double-decker passenger cars and two open-air carriages designed for check-in and sightseeing, blending classic aesthetics with modern comfort. Inside, warm wooden tones, soft lighting, and expansive panoramic windows invite passengers to take in sweeping views of Hanoi’s streets, the Red River, and the city’s peaceful suburbs.

The cultural tourism train officially began operating on August 31, offering travelers a unique journey on the Hanoi-Tu Son (Bac Ninh) route.

Visitors are served seasonal snacks inspired by Vietnamese flavors.

At Tu Son Station, passengers can visit Do Temple in Bac Ninh and experience local culture. The Hanoi Train operates two round trips daily, at 8am - 1pm, accommodating up to 258 passengers per journey. Ticket prices range from 550,000 to 750,000 dong (approximately 22 - 30 US dollars).

Beyond being a means of transport, The Hanoi Train transforms each journey into a moving stage of Vietnamese culture. Travelers can enjoy live performances of Quan ho folk songs, Xam singing, Cheo opera, and Ca tru chamber music - timeless art forms that capture the country’s heritage. As artist Thu Phuong said, “We hope to bring folk music closer to the audience, infusing it with modern energy while keeping its traditional heart alive”.

Each carriage showcases a nostalgic theme, displaying photos and memorabilia that evoke memories of old Hanoi.

Some carriages serve as mini exhibitions, displaying photographs and artifacts that recall the charm of old Hanoi. Others transform into cozy cafés, where passengers can sip tea and enjoy local delicacies such as pho cuon (rolled pho), xoi com (green rice sticky rice), sesame rice crackers, and lotus tea. As the train rolls along the tracks, the rhythmic sound beneath the wheels stirs a gentle nostalgia, echoing memories of childhood train journeys.



Free shuttle buses are provided for passengers traveling to and from Do Temple.

A tour guide shares stories about Do Temple, where eight kings of the Ly Dynasty are worshipped.

Both Vietnamese and international visitors have expressed their delight. Pham Tu Anh, a Hanoi resident, said, “Each carriage feels like a slice of Hanoi, taking me back to the city of my memories”.

Lena, a tourist from Sydney, Australia, said she has been on double-decker trains before, but nowhere else has she seen such a rich cultural atmosphere.



The Hanoi Train is not only a fresh initiative in the tourism sector but also a bridge between tradition and modernity, celebrating Hanoi’s enduring cultural spirit.

With its unique blend of art, cuisine, and technology, The Hanoi Train has become a new symbol of Vietnam’s innovative tourism spirit. Today, the familiar rhythm of its wheels is more than a sound of nostalgia - it echoes the pulse of a modern Hanoi, a city that continues to carry forward its timeless heritage.

Story: Ngan Ha Photos: Khanh Long/VNP Translated by Nguyen Tuoi