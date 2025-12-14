The Hanoi Ao Dai Parade

14/12/2025

Against the historic backdrop of Hoan Kiem Lake, more than 1,000 participants showcased both traditional and contemporary Ao dai in a vibrant parade that traced the centuries-long evolution of this iconic symbol of Vietnamese culture. The event marked the finale of Hanoi Ao dai Tourism Festival 2025, spotlighting a city that cherishes its cultural heritage while continuing to grow and adapt with time.

On the afternoon of November 15, more than 1,000 participants joined the ao dai parade around Hoan Kiem Lake’s pedestrian zone, attracting the attention of both residents and international visitors. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

The ao dai parade taking place along the Hoan Kiem Lake pedestrian street. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

The ao dai parade taking place along the Hoan Kiem Lake pedestrian street. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

The ao dai parade taking place along the Hoan Kiem Lake pedestrian street. Photo: Phuong Nhi/VNP

The ao dai parade taking place along the Hoan Kiem Lake pedestrian street. Photo: Phuong Nhi/VNP

Held in November, the program transformed the pedestrian streets around Hoan Kiem Lake into an openair cultural stage, where the parade flowed naturally with the rhythm of daily life in the capital. As the culminating highlight of Hanoi Ao Dai Tourism Festival 2025, it celebrated the Ao dai not only as a symbol of Vietnamese identity but also as a bridge connecting visitors to the elegance and timeless beauty of the nation’s heritage.

Through this event, Hanoi’s tourism sector seeks not only to honor the Ao dai but also to inspire national pride andstrengthen the link between traditional values and sustainable tourism development. Deputy Director of the Hanoi Department of Tourism Nguyen Tran Quang emphasized that the city hopes the Ao dai will become a true “Tourism Ambassador,” helping to project the image of a safe - friendly - high-quality – attractive Hanoi to international visitors.