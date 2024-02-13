The Floating Market of Nga Nam

A river's floating market is a unique cultural aspect of the waterways in Vietnam's Southwestern region. Despite the fading traditional scene of “On the Wharf - In the Boat” due to modern trends, the vitality of Nga Nam (five-way intersection) Floating Market endures, with boats serving locals through horizontal and vertical navigation. The lively Nga Nam Market in Soc Trang Province thrives with rhythmic activity along the flowing water.

Situated in the town of Nga Nam in Soc Trang Province, the Nga Nam Floating Market is aptly named as it is located at the confluence of five river branches: Vinh Quoi, Thanh Tri (Soc Trang Province), Long My, Phung Hiep (Hau Giang Province), and Ca Mau. Nga Nam Market is one of the ancient and rare floating markets that still exist in the Mekong Delta region. It is considered the most authentic "Mekong Delta" floating market, preserving the unique activities on the riverbank in the region.

While in the past, trading activities primarily took place on the river in this town, the development of the local road transportation system, as well as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, led the local residents to gradually move their trade to the Nga Nam Market on the riverbank for more convenience. Currently, the floating market mainly serves the transportation of agricultural products gathered at the central market or transports local residents and students from one side of the river to the other.

In addition, small boats and paddled canoes carry essential goods, food, necessities, coffee, beverages and snacks, to households along the rivers.. In Nga Nam, there are also boats and canoes providing tourism services, taking visitors to explore the life of the people along the river, enjoy local cuisine on the water, or visit the natural lotus pond about 1km away. Thu Phuong, who has been ferrying people across the Nga Nam Floating Market for over 30 years, said, "In the past, the market used to start very early with bright lanterns and the voices of sellers echoed along the river. Now it's more relaxed, customers still come until 7-8am when the market is still in session”.

Sipping a cup of coffee in a small cafe near the Nga Nam Floating Market, we had the opportunity to talk with Doan Van Vuong, a 74-year-old local resident. He said that every morning, he enjoys his coffee here, sitting by the riverbank "listening" to the cool breeze blowing from the heart of the river and watching people gather at the market. For breakfast, he would order a bowl of noodle soup or seafood with noodles from the boats roaming the river.

Today, the lives of the local residents are improving, and the agricultural product markets like Nga Nam in the town of Nga Nam or the traditional markets in Ward 1, remain bustling. These markets have gradually taken over the role of trading goods from the Nga Nam Floating Market. However, the distinctive activity of the Floating Market “On the Wharf - In the Boat” continues to be preserved over time./.