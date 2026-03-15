The First Ballots Cast: High Hopes from Hanoi’s Island Commune

15/03/2026

Voters in Minh Chau island commune hold their ballots with confidence and hope.Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

Situated in the Red River as Hanoi’s only island commune, Minh Chau is home to a resilient farming community. On this election day, the atmosphere remained solemn and orderly as thousands of residents exercised their civic rights and duties in accordance with national regulations.

A scenic view of Minh Chau island commune on this major national occasion.Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

From the early hours of the morning, voters from various hamlets gathered at the polling stations. After verifying their names on the voter list, residents received their ballots and made their selections following the established procedures. Every step of the process was strictly organized to ensure the principles of democracy, transparency, and legal compliance.

The opening ceremony for the election in Minh Chau island commune took place this morning, March 15. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

The Minh Chau electoral area serves 4,630 voters, ranging from an 18-year-old first-time voter to a centenarian. Most residents are farmers whose lives are closely tied to the river’s alluvial plains. Consequently, many made an effort to vote early to return to their fields. Despite their busy production schedules, residents viewed participating in the election as a vital civic responsibility. Many families arrived together, with elders accompanying young voters participating for the first time.



A joyful and enthusiastic atmosphere at the ballot distribution area.Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

Throughout the day, staff at the polling stations provided constant guidance to ensure a smooth process. Security and order were maintained effectively, ensuring that voting activities proceeded without complication.



Bright smiles on the faces of voters as they cast ballots for their chosen candidates.Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

For the people of Minh Chau, election day is more than just a significant political event; it is an opportunity to demonstrate their responsibility toward local development. In recent years, the island commune has seen major improvements in transportation infrastructure, schools, and healthcare facilities. Voters, therefore, expressed high expectations that the elected deputies will continue to prioritize socioeconomic policies that enhance the quality of life in the area.



A joyful and enthusiastic atmosphere at the ballot distribution area.Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

By late morning, the vast majority of voters in the commune had completed their ballots. Electoral teams continued to review lists to ensure no voter was missed. For special cases, mobile ballot boxes were brought directly to voters' homes, ensuring everyone could exercise their right to vote. Election day in Minh Chau Commune concluded in an atmosphere of order and strict adherence to the law. Each ballot cast by the islanders represents their direct participation in the nation’s political life, contributing to the selection of representatives who truly embody the will and aspirations of the people./.

