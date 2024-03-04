“The Essence of Education” at Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam

04/03/2024

The night tour to Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam (The Temple of Literature - The First University of Vietnam), themed "Tinh hoa dao hoc" (the Essence of Education), has recently commenced warmly receiving visitors. This initiative, orchestrated by the Center of Scientific and Cultural Activities of Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam, seeks to showcase the distinctive values of education. The goal is to draw visitors to the nighttime tours, enhancing the overall nocturnal tourism experience in Hanoi.

Marking the fourth addition to Hanoi's night tour lineup, Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam joins the ranks of the Hoa Lo Prison, the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long, and the Vietnam Literature Museum. Notably, Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam's night tour promises a unique and distinct encounter compared to daytime visits. Employing cutting-edge 3D Mapping technology alongside expertly executed lighting and sound techniques, this nightime exploration transforms the temple, presenting a mesmerizing and enchanting ambiance that stirs a range of emotions in visitors.

The Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam's night tour is thoughtfully segmented into distinct areas, skillfully utilizing the transmission of education values and meanings to enrich the guest experience. From the main entrance to the Thai Hoc area, organizers have incorporated sound and light elements, crafting a novel and immersive journey for visitors.



In the Khue Van Cac (the pavilion of the constellation of literature), visitors can enjoy traditional music performances with outstanding acts. At the Thai Hoc area, there will be a 3D Mapping projection program on the theme "The Essence of Education,” providing a rich emotional experience. The entire facade of the Tien Duong House in the Thai Hoc area will become a large screen, allowing visitors to explore the unique values of Vietnamese Confucianism.

Le Xuan Kieu, Director of the Center of Scientific and Cultural Activities of Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam, said, "In the distinctive space of the Temple of Literature, using 3D Mapping technology is appropriate to convey stories about Confucianism”.



According to historians, Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam currently serves dual functions as both a historical site and an innovation and creativity center in Hanoi. The historical site at night impresses visitors with the effective use of digital technology. This is an efficient collaboration model between technology creators and cultural heritage creators, exemplifying public-private partnerships.



In addition, visitors can use virtual reality technology products, enjoy traditional art performances, and explore spaces depicting scenes of students taking exams in the past. There are also spaces set up to recreate the atmosphere of calligraphy classes, allowing visitors to experience writing with guidance from instructors./.